Three-story home for sale for $800K is on Dayton Country Club Golf Course

A long driveway winds along the golf course to the home and circles in front. The two-car attached garage is on the basement level at the side of the house. A brick paver walkway encircles the home and leads to two entryways and foyers.

The main entrance has an outer alcove and opens into the main foyer. It has a decorative chandelier, wood flooring and wood paneling on the walls.

There is also a guest closet and crown molding on the ceiling.

There is a half bathroom off the alcove with tile flooring, a pedestal sink and tile halfway up the walls.

To the left is the living room. It has carpeting, wood beamed ceilings with recessed lighting and a woodburning fireplace with wood mantel and brick surround. There two bay windows at each end and French doors on either side of the fireplace that open to the sunroom and screened porch.

The sunroom has brick tile flooring, an arched ceiling with decorative light and crown molding. French door open to a patio and on the other side, to the screened porch/solarium. The porch has an arched ceiling with glass inset windows and is windows completely around it. It also has tile flooring.

On the other side of the living room is a doorway leading to the formal dining room. It has carpeting, crown molding, a decorative chandelier and bay window.

The eat in kitchen is connected to the dining room and the entry foyer. It has tile flooring, crown molding and a greenhouse window. There are wood beams on the ceiling with recessed lighting and wood cabinets with solid surface tops.

Appliances include a gas range, microwave, side by side refrigerator and stainless dishwasher. The breakfast nook has a decorative chandelier and picture window.

Off the kitchen is the second entryway and foyer that leads to the great room or primary bedroom suite. It has carpeting, built in bookcases, wood beamed ceilings and recessed lighting. There is a corner brick woodburning fireplace.

The ensuite bathroom has carpeting, a tub/shower combination, pedestal sink and tile halfway up the walls. Built ins include a cabinet and shelves and a there is a walk-in closet.

Carpeted wood steps off the main foyer lead to the second and third floors and four additional bedrooms. Wood paneling is halfway up the walls on the staircase and there is a ceiling light at the top. To the left is an additional primary bedroom suite.

It has carpeting, crown molding, a ceiling light fixture and a woodburning fireplace. There are two walk-in closets and a sunroom that opens with French doors. It has carpeting and a ceiling light. The updated ensuite bathroom has tile halfway up the walls, a vanity and a walk-in shower with rainfall head, tile floor and walls and glass doors.

An additional bedroom on the second level has carpeting and a ceiling light and an ensuite bathroom. It has tile flooring, a wood vanity and a walk-in tiled shower with glass doors. The other bedroom has carpeting, crown molding and a ceiling light.

An additional bedrooms and a full bathroom are off the hallway. The bathroom has a vanity and a freestanding tub. The bedroom has a window seat and neutral carpeting.

Carpeted Stairs at the end of the hall lead to the third floor and the fifth bedroom. It has neutral carpeting, a window alcove and ceiling light and a walk-in closet.

The full basement is partially finished. It has a laundry area and a carpeted room with storage shelves and built-in cabinets and a half bathroom. Garage access is on this level.

The exterior of the home is heavily landscaped and features mature trees.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $800,000

More info: Jeannie Glennon & Felix McGinnis, Coldwell Banker Heritage, 937-602-5976, jeanneglennon@gmail.com