Local real estate: Tipp City ranch for sale has 3-car garage, new professional landscaping

Inside, the foyer has Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring and a guest closet. To the left of the entry is a dedicated home office. It has LVP flooring, a ceiling light and a closet.

The foyer steps back to the living room. It has LVP flooring, recessed lighting, a ceiling fan and a floor to ceiling fireplace with wood mantel. The living room is open to the kitchen.

The kitchen has recessed lighting, white cabinets, quartz countertops and a tile backsplash. LVP flooring flows throughout the kitchen and eat in area. There is an island with bar seating and a pantry cabinet. Appliances include a French door refrigerator, double wall oven/microwave, dishwasher, and electric cooktop. The breakfast area features French doors opening to the back patio.

The home has a split bedroom plan with the primary bedroom on one side and two guest bedrooms on the other. The primary bedroom suite has LVP flooring, a ceiling fan, and recessed lighting.

The ensuite bathroom has tile flooring, a double vanity with quartz top, a built-in cabinet with shelving, a walk-in shower with tile walls and a generous sized walk-in closet with tile flooring. Exterior doors open to the patio.

On the other side of the home off the kitchen are two bedrooms, a half bathroom, a full ensuite bathroom and a laundry room. Both bedrooms have LVP flooring and ceiling fans. Both also have ceiling fans. The ensuite bathroom has a vanity, LVP flooring, a tub/shower combination and built in closets.

The half bathroom has tile flooring and a vanity. The laundry room has LVP flooring and also serves as a mudroom off the garage with recessed lighting and a built-in organizing system with coat hooks and shelves.

Stairs off the foyer lead to the finished basement with both daylight and egress windows, a family room, two additional bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a flex space. LVP flooring flows throughout the basement level. The family room has recessed lighting and a wet bar with cabinets and granite countertops.

There is a full bathroom off the family room with a tub/shower combination and vanity. Both bedrooms have generous walk-in closets, and one has an ensuite bathroom with a wood vanity and tub/shower combination. There is a flex/exercise room and an unfinished storage room and two additional closets.

The backyard features a covered concrete patio with a ceiling fan and recessed lighting. There is a brick/stone firepit off the patio. The home features all new professional landscaping.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $639,950

Contact: Ann S. Goss, Sibcy Cline Realtors, 937-266-9361, agoss@sibcycline.com