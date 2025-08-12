Troy estate for sale for $1.7M has 6 bedrooms in home on 6 acres of land

The front door has a full glass inset and opens into the foyer, which has hardwood flooring and a decorative glass chandelier and crown molding. To the left of the foyer is the living room. It has hardwood flooring, a woodburning fireplace, crown molding with details over the fireplace and an arched doorway. There is a built-in bookcase with cabinets and lighting.

A doorway in the living room opens to the home office. It has crown molding, hardwood flooring, a wood beadboard ceiling and ceiling light fixture. There is a full wall of windows in this room, and it steps down to an enclosed patio, four seasons room. It has carpeting and sliding glass doors that step out to the paver patio. There are built in shelves in one wall.

This room steps up to the sitting room/den. It has hardwood flooring, crown molding, a bay window and an arched doorway open to the foyer. A doorway off this room opens to the family room. It has newer flooring, a wood beamed ceiling with two light fixtures and sliding glass doors opening to the paver patio at the rear.

A doorway from this room opens to the eat in kitchen. It has tile flooring, new white cabinets, quartz countertops, recessed lighting, pendant lights over the island/bar. There is a tile backsplash, built in bar with cabinets and a sink and pantry cabinets.

Appliances include dishwasher, side by side refrigerator, drawer style microwave and gas range. Ther breakfast nook has tile flooring and a bay window there is an oversized butler pantry off the kitchen that connects to the laundry room. It has tile flooring and a wall of built in cabinets with quartz countertops.

A swinging door opens from the kitchen to the formal dining room. It has crown molding with details, a decorative crystal chandelier, wainscotting halfway up with chair rail molding and a lighted alcove.

The laundry room has tile flooring and carpeting with built-in cabinets and a sink. There is a wall of built ins on the opposite side with a folding counter. This also has recessed lighting, closets, and a built-in craft/hobby desk with shelving and cabinets at one end.

An exterior door opens to the garage courtyard. There is also a bedroom suite on this level with hardwood flooring and a half bathroom with vanity.

The home has two staircases to the second floor, one off the kitchen and the other off the foyer. The main staircase has wood steps with a carpet runner and a curved railing. Hardwood floor continues into the hallway on the second floor. There is a walk-in closet at the top of the stairs.

To the left is the primary bedroom suite. It has hardwood flooring, a woodburning fireplace, crown molding, a ceiling fan and an arched doorway opening to a walk-in closet with hardwood flooring and built in organizational system.

The ensuite bathroom features a tile floor, double vanity with quartz tops and two sinks, exposed brick wall and free-standing bathtub, and new walk-in shower with tile walls, glass doors and two rainfall shower heads.

There are three additional bedrooms on this level, all with hardwood floors. One bathroom has tile on the walls and on the floors, a tub/shower combination and newer wood vanity. Another bedroom has a window seat, and the ensuite bathroom has tile flooring and walls, a pedestal sink and a square bathtub with built-in shower and glass door.

There is also a built-in linen closet. The third and fourth bedrooms share a bathroom. It has tile flooring, a wood vanity and tub/shower combination. There is a storage area at the end of the hallway with hardwood flooring and a window.

Between the bedrooms is a second-floor recreation room. It has hardwood flooring, two windows with areas for desks or seats and a built-in desk with shelves and bookcases. Nearby is the stairway that goes down to the kitchen. There is a third floor with additional storage. The home also has a partially finished basement.

Attached to the garages is a storage area and a bathroom. Steps lead up to the guest house. It has skylights over the stairs and two bedrooms. Both have carpeting and one has built in cabinets and shelves. There are two oversized walk-in closets with carpeting.

There is also a living room and full kitchen. The living room has carpeting, a wood burning, brick fireplace and a ceiling fan. The kitchen has tile flooring and a ceiling fan. There are solid surface countertops and appliances including a range, dishwasher and refrigerator and newer cabinets. There is a separate utility and storage closet.

At the front of the home is a brick paver patio with a wrought iron fence and pillars on one side and overlooks the driveway. The garage courtyard has a breezeway with brick pavers, connecting the garages to the main house.

There is a private entrance next to the garages leading to the guest house.

Across the back of the house is a brick paver patio with a partial brick wall, a fountain and pillars. There is a cover over one section and retractable awning. This area has a ceiling fan. There is a built-in pergola with fabric adjustable cover and an area with an outdoor fireplace and wood storage.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $1,700,000

More info: Jenna Denlinger, Keller Williams Home Town Realty, 937-570-2844, sold@jennadenlinger.com