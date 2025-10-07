Breaking: Mercy Health warns it may drop Humana Medicaid and Medicare Advantage

Troy home for sale for $559K is on private lot in Nottingham subdivision

This Troy two story has a three car garage and finished daylight basement. It sits on a third acre lot with trees to the rear. CONTRIBUTED

This Troy two story has a three car garage and finished daylight basement. It sits on a third acre lot with trees to the rear. CONTRIBUTED
HomesPlus
By
16 minutes ago
X

This custom two-story is in the Nottingham subdivision in Troy and was originally built in 2017. It has 2,574 finished square feet and sits on a third of an acre lot and is in the Miami East Local School District.

A concrete driveway leads to the three-car attached garage with openers and a concrete walkway connects it to the covered front entrance. The front door has a decorative window and has dual sidelights with partial glass.

Inside, the foyer has LVT flooring and a decorative chandelier. There is also a guest closet. To the left is a home office with LVT flooring and a ceiling light.

The great room has neutral carpeting and a stacked stone fireplace with built in entertainment units on either side. CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

The foyer steps back to the family room. It has neutral carpeting, recessed lighting and a ceiling fan. There is a built-in entertainment unit and a stacked stone fireplace. The open kitchen and dining room is off the family room. This area has LVT flooring, granite countertops and a tile backsplash. There is an island with bar seating and pendant lights above. Appliances include a refrigerator, dishwasher, range and microwave. There is also an oversized walk-in pantry. The dining area has a decorative chandelier and sliding glass doors leading out to the back patio.

The eating in kitchen has LVT flooring, white cabinets with stainless appliances and an oversized walk in pantry. CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

Off the garage is a mudroom, laundry room and half bathroom. LVT flooring flows throughout the space. The half bath has a pedestal sink, and the laundry room has a sink and cabinet.

Carpeted stairs off the foyer lead to the second level and three bedrooms, including the primary bedroom suite. It has neutral carpeting, a lighted tray ceiling and a ceiling fan. The ensuite bathroom has a double vanity, tile flooring and a walk-in shower with glass doors. There is a linen closet and a separate walk-in closet with carpeting.

Two additional bedrooms have carpeting and ceiling fans and oversized walk-in closets. A full bathroom is off the hallway and has tile flooring, a double vanity, and a tub/shower combination.

The finished basement has a recreation room, a fourth bedroom and a bathroom. The recreation room has neutral carpeting and a built-in entertainment center. There is a kitchenette with LVT flooring, a bar with pendant lighting, recessed lighting and a refrigerator.

The bedroom has daylight windows, a ceiling fan and neutral carpeting. The full bathroom has LVT flooring and a tub/shower combination. There is an unfinished space for extra storage.

The rear of the home features two custom paver patios and woods at the back of the lot. CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

The backyard has two paver patio sections, and the back of the lot is lined with trees.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $559,000

Contact: Tyler Hicks, Glasshouse Realty Group, 937-321-0569, tyler@hickshomegroup.com

In Other News
1
Local real estate: Updated Washington Twp. two-story is on wooded lot...
2
$939K home with walk-out basement for sale in Sugarcreek Twp.
3
Local real estate: Nearly new home with fenced yard in Washington Twp...
4
Local real estate: Kettering 2-story for sale is on wooded lot, has...
5
Local real estate: Home for sale in Settlers Walk in Springboro has new...

About the Author

Follow Beth Langefels on facebookFollow Beth Langefels on twitter