Troy home ideal for inside, outside entertaining

Off a covered porch, the formal entry opens into a foyer where French doors lead into a possible home office or sitting area. A short hallway to the left provides access to a half bathroom, laundry room and interior entrance to the two-car garage. Both the half bath and the laundry room, complete with a folding counter, have pocket-door entrances.

Straight off the foyer is the open-concept floor plan with a combined kitchen, dining room and great room.

Two walls are filled with a two-tone cabinetry of white and gray with soft-close doors and drawers. Light granite counters and a subway-tile backsplash complete the look. An island has a large stainless-steel sink and extended counter for up to four chairs. Appliances include a range, dishwasher and microwave; and there is a pantry closet. Canister lighting adds additional highlights to the counters as do as the hanging lights above the island. Just off the kitchen area is the dining room with a chandelier. Large patio doors open from the dining room to the backyard patio. Wood-plank vinyl flooring fills the kitchen and dining room while the adjoining great room has neutral carpeting.

An electric fireplace has shiplap accents and is flanked by two furniture nooks. The fireplace can be enjoyed from all three rooms. There is a picture window that looks out over the backyard. A semi-open staircase has a wood-cap upon a partial wall. The staircase wraps around up to the second level and has a window at the midpoint landing,

Three bedrooms and two full bathrooms are located upstairs. The primary bedroom is at the back corner and has a private bathroom. A long vanity has a small window above for natural light. The window is flanked by matching mirrors and light fixtures. There is a fiberglass walk-in shower with glass doors, a private toilet room and a walk-in closet. The bath has wood-plank vinyl flooring while the bedroom and closet has neutral carpeting.

The smallest bedroom has a walk-in closet while the larger guest bedroom has a double-door closet. All three bedrooms have ceiling paddle fans with light fixtures. The guest bath has a fiberglass tub-shower and a single-sink vanity.

Access to the basement is off the foyer; and the hidden staircase leads down to the larger of the two unfinished spaces. There is a studded dividing wall and plumbing available for a bath or wet bar. Mechanical systems are tucked away to allow for ample future living space options.

TROY

Price: $419,900

Directions: From Interstate 75: west on state Route 41 (West Main Street) to left on Fox Harbor Drive

Highlights: About 1,848 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, half bath, electric fireplace, wood-plank vinyl floors, island, granite counters, appliances, pantry, study, pocket doors, walk-in closets, main-level laundry, unfinished basement plumbed, patio, 2-car garage, builder’s warranty

For more information:

Pam Bornhorst

Keller Williams Home Town Realty

937-361-4750

https://www.bornforhomes.com