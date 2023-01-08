Two-story home on tree-lined lot

There is a half bath off the family room and a first-floor laundry, both with hardwood flooring. The laundry room has a sink, wood cabinets and shelving.

The carpeted stairs are off the entry and lead up to a landing. There is a wood beam on the ceiling overlooking the entry and living room.

Upstairs, there are three bedrooms. The master bedroom has wood flooring, a ceiling fan, a walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom with double wide vanity, tile flooring and a tub/shower combination. This room also walks out to an upper-level wood deck/balcony with railings. The other two upstairs bedrooms have carpeting and ceiling fans. There is a shared full bath off the hallway with tile flooring, a double-wide vanity and tub/shower combination.

The full finished basement has neutral carpeting in the recreation room, built-in cabinets, a tiled bar with built in shelving, a brick accent wall and another bonus room that could be used as an additional bedroom with built-in shelving and a craft area. There is a full bath with tile flooring and a walk-in shower.

The backyard features a wood deck with railings and tree-lined backyard. There is a yard barn near the front of the home. HVAC systems were new in 2022.

Facts:

637 Aberfelda Drive, Springfield, OH

Three bedrooms, three-and one-half bathrooms

2,240 square feet

1.04 Acre Lot

Open House: Sunday from 2 - 4 p.m.

Price: $395,000

Directions: Upper Valley Pike to L on Shrine Rod to L on Whitestone Rd. to R on Aberfelda Drive

Highlights: Wood flooring throughout first floor, updated HVAC (2022), stone fireplace in family room, half bath and laundry on first floor, three bedrooms upstairs, shared full bath and master ensuite bath, finished basement with recreation room and bonus room with built ins, tree-lined backyard and large wood deck with railings, additional deck/balcony off master bedroom upstairs, yard barn.

For more details

Angela Dom

Coldwell Banker Heritage

937-623-1139

angela.dom@coldwellbanker.com