Two-story home on wooded acre lot

This traditional brick two-story home, originally built in 1992, sits on a full, partially wooded acre and is in the Northwestern Local School District.

An asphalt driveway winds through the property and connects to a concrete driveway and the three-car attached garage. A concrete walk connects the driveway to the covered two-story front entry. A brick portico surrounds the front door, which is flanked by sidelights and topped by a semicircular window.

Inside, the front foyer has tile flooring and a decorative ceiling light. To the right of the foyer is the formal dining room with neutral carpeting, chair rail, crown molding and a decorative chandelier.

The foyer leads back to the open great room. It has neutral carpeting, a cathedral ceiling, a ceiling fan, crown molding and a woodburning double-sided fireplace with tile hearth and wood surround. Steps leading to the upper level are exposed to the great room.

Open to the great room is the kitchen with wood cabinets and hardwood flooring. It has recessed lighting and a wood framed light fixture over the breakfast bar. There are solid surface counters, a planning desk and a pantry cabinet. Appliances include a range, microwave, French door refrigerator and dishwasher. The kitchen area also includes a breakfast room with bay window and decorative chandelier and a hearth room on the other side of the great room. The fireplace on this side also has tile surround, wood mantel and tile hearth. The hardwood flooring extends throughout this open space. Above the fireplace is recessed lighting and an additional ceiling light. There is a sliding glass door off this room leading to the rear deck.

There is a half bath on the first floor with a wood vanity and updated luxury vinyl flooring. There is also a laundry room off the kitchen with tile flooring, wood cabinets, a laundry sink, and an exterior door leading to the garage side of the home.

Off the great room is the first-floor master bedroom suite with tray ceiling, crown molding and a ceiling fan. It has neutral carpeting and an ensuite bath with updated luxury vinyl flooring. The bath has a vaulted ceiling, a jetted garden tub, double vanity with solid surface counters and ceiling recessed lighting. There is also a walk-in shower with sliding glass doors and a walk-in closet.

Upstairs, there are three additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. All the bedrooms have neutral carpeting, double closets and ceiling light fixtures. The full bath has a double vanity with solid surface counters, luxury vinyl flooring and a tub/shower combination. There is a water closet with a window overlooking the rear yard.

The full basement is unfinished and there is room for storage and HVAC, including a newer geothermal system.

The rear of the home has a raised wood deck with railings and steps going down to pavers. The backyard is partially surrounded with a wood fence and the majority of the rear yard is wooded.

Facts:

6435 Winding Tree Drive, New Carlisle, OH 45344

Four bedrooms, two- and one-half bathrooms

2,568 square feet

1.1-acre lot

Price: $465,000

Directions: New Carlisle pk to Folk Ream to Winding Tree

Highlights: Brick and vinyl two story with geothermal HVAC system, woodburning double sided fireplace, neutral carpeting, wood flooring, luxury vinyl and tile throughout, wood moldings, chair rail and crown in some rooms, formal dining room, eat in kitchen, hearth room, newer roof (2018), first-floor primary suite with ensuite bath, first floor laundry room with exterior door, wood cabinets in kitchen with planning desk and pantry, breakfast room with bay window, two-story great room with wall of windows, each with transoms, custom wood mirror over fireplace, three bedrooms and additional full bath on second level, unfinished basement under entire first floor of home, mostly wooded rear yard surrounded by wood fence, three-car attached garage with openers.

For more details

Paolina Quafisi

RE MAX Alliance

937-672-204

pqsold@yahoo.com