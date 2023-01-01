Updated home features Spanish design influences

From the exterior to the interior, several updates have been made to this brick ranch located within the Rona Hills Estates neighborhood of Butler Twp.

Listed for $268,000 by Corcoran Global Living, the Spanish influence ranch at 7521 Glenhurst Drive has about 1,998 square feet of living space. An extended exterior wall with an arched opening leads to a covered front porch and a courtyard garden patio is surrounded by keystone accents and young rock gardens. A pergola accents the front garden.

The backyard is surrounded by a corral fence and has received some of the same landscape tending with gravel pathways and fire pit. A recently installed French Drain that flows to the curb makes sure the yard remains well-drained and ready for action. A covered patio has a new paver-stone floor and the sun patio has paver-bricks.

Inside, the ranch has new floors and doors. All the rooms have updated ceiling lights and the bathrooms have updated plumbing and fixtures. The heat pump was new in 2020 and the electric service to the home has been updated with 200-amp panel and an underground power line to the house. The interior has received a fresh coat of paint.

Formal entry opens into a foyer with wood laminate flooring that continues throughout the house. Off the foyer are a pantry closet and interior access to the two-car garage, which has an epoxy floor and attic access.

Three arched walkways accent the formal living room, which has a picture window and wood-plank laminated flooring. To the right off the foyer, the formal dining room has a side window and updated chandelier.

The foyer hallway ends within the family room, which extends into a breakfast nook. A distressed brick wall has a raised hearth and a wood-burning insert that is not warranted. A ceiling paddle fan hangs above the breakfast nook and sliding patio doors open out to the covered backyard patio.

The galley kitchen has an abundance of oak cabinetry with complementary counters. There is a pantry cabinet and a window is above the double stainless-steel sink. Recessed lighting fills the kitchen with plenty of light. Stainless-steel appliances include a range and dishwasher and there is a microwave. The refrigerator does not convey.

Off the foyer behind a door is a surprise space that has been converted into a home office. The room has shelves and a storage nook as it was once a pantry closet.

A hallway leads to the three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a laundry room with exterior access.

The main bedroom is at the rear of the house and has a double sliding-door closet. The private divided bathroom has a dressing area with an updated vanity with a solid-surface sink and counter, updated mirror and light fixture and a built-in medicine cabinet. The large linen closet fills the opposite wall. The other half includes the step-in shower as the bathroom has ceramic-tile flooring.

The other two bedrooms have front-facing windows and double sliding-door closets. The guest bath has a tub/shower and a white vanity with an extended counter for a make-up desk and a single sink.

BUTLER TWP.

Price: $268,000

No Open House

Directions: North Dixie Drive, left on Little York Road, left onto Roselake Drive, right on Glenhurst Drive

Highlights: About 1,998 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, wood laminate flooring, formal areas, galley kitchen, bonus room, wood-burning fireplace, updated interior doors, updated bathroom, heat pump 2020, updated electric service including 200-amp, covered patio, corral fenced yard, storage shed, front patio, covered front porch, 2-car garage with epoxy floor

For more information

Tami Holmes

Corcoran Global Living

937-620-5979

Website: www.tami-holmes.com