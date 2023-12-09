Updated Oakwood home retains charm, design

Two sets of double French doors open from the front porch into the spacious living room, which has had a few enhancements with canister ceiling lights and woodwork wall trim that gives the illusion of judge’s paneling. A semi-open staircase has an apron ascent that wraps up to the second level. A window is at the landing and a banister with spindled railing accents the wooden staircase to the second floor.

A painted brick fireplace has a raised brick hearth and a wood mantel that runs the length of the wall. Cabinetry and storage nooks flank the fireplace; and open bookcases are above the mantel flanking shiplap trim.

Hardwood flooring fills the living room and continues into the adjoining dining room. The dining room has shiplap partial paneled walls and crown molding. Three windows fill the room with natural light, and there is an updated chandelier.

Rich wooden cabinetry fills two walls of the kitchen, which includes a pantry cabinet next to the refrigerator nook, a microwave shelf and a hidden pantry with pull-out spice racks. A window is above the double sink; and a large peninsula counter has an extended counter for breakfast seating — as well as a built-in glass-top range with a stainless-steel hood vent above. Additional appliances include a dishwasher and refrigerator. The flooring has been updated and is a wood-grain vinyl. A door opens from the kitchen to the backyard porch. Another door opens to the hidden stairwell and side entry to the basement. Off the breakfast area is access to a half-bathroom with a solid-surface sink and counter and large storage closet.

Recently finished, the basement has space for a family room with neutral carpeting and painted exposed floor-joist ceiling. Glass-block windows with vent openings are above grade to allow for some natural light. A door opens off the family room into a bonus room, which is currently set up as an office. There is a large walk-in closet, and another door opens to the unfinished utility room with the laundry hook-ups. The furnace was new in 2018 while the hot water tank was new in 2020.

Three bedrooms and a full bathroom are easily accessible from the large landing on the second floor. The full bathroom has been updated with a furniture vanity with granite counter and single sink. A mirror covers the wall and surrounds a built-in mirrored medicine cabinet. Double-glass doors open into the combined tub-shower, which has glass and ceramic-tile surround. There are storage nooks that match the ceramic-tile flooring of the bathroom, and there are multiple shower heads. Shiplap accents the walls, and there is a built-in linen cabinet.

Near the bedrooms is a bench laundry chute. The primary bedroom has a step-in closet as does the smaller bedrooms. All the bedrooms and the hallway landing have hardwood floors.

OAKWOOD

Price: $309,900

Open House: Dec. 10, 2 – 5 p.m.

Directions: Far Hills to east on Peach Orchard Avenue

Highlights: About 1,424 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, hardwood floors, fireplace, built-ins, updated bathrooms, finished basement, bonus room, glass-block windows, vinyl windows, HVAC 2018, hot water tank 2020, covered front and back porch, 2-car detached garage, fenced backyard

For more information:

Joanne Cronin

Irongate Inc. Realtors

937-604-1226

http://www.itsgreatindayton.com