Updates enhance 1900s-era home

This 1900s-era stucco and vinyl two-story home has been totally updated inside and sits on a large lot in Urbana. It is in the Urbana Local School District.
A concrete walk leads to the front entrance and covered porch. The front door is covered by a storm door. Inside the entry and first floor have luxury vinyl tile flooring.
There is a coat closet in the front entryway, and it is open to the formal dining room with decorative chandelier. Another open doorway leads to the living room.
To the right of the entry is the kitchen with freshly painted cabinets, solid surface countertops and appliances including a range, refrigerator, and microwave. There is also a double door enclosing the laundry room off the kitchen. There is an exterior door off the kitchen leading to the rear of the home.
The primary bedroom and full bath are also on the first level. The bedroom is off the dining room and has neutral carpet, a paneled access wall and ceiling light as well as double closets.
The full bath has tile flooring, a tub/shower combination and updated wall cabinet and mirror.
Upstairs are two bedrooms, both with neutral carpeting, slanted ceilings and closets. One bedroom is open to the stairway and is currently being used as a game room.
The backyard is fenced with chain link, and there is a gravel driveway leading to the detached two-car garage.
Facts:
532 Boyce St. Urbana, OH 43078
Three bedrooms, one bathroom
1,261 square feet
.69-acre lot
Price: $209,000
Directions: Route 68 N. to Urbana. Right on Boyce Street
Highlights: two story with full fenced backyard on more than a half-acre, new flooring, lighting and paint throughout, 20 x 20 detached two-car garage, partial unfinished basement, newer roof, primary bedroom on first floor.
For more details:
Tammy Collins
Coldwell Banker Heritage - Springfield
937-215-1035
About the Author