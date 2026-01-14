West Kettering estate-style home on private lot priced at $865K

The front entrance has a glass door with full length windows on either side. Inside, the foyer has recessed lighting and tile flooring. There is also a guest closet.

To the right of the foyer is a home office. It has hardwood flooring and crown molding. The foyer steps back to the sunken living room. It has a fireplace, vaulted ceiling, hardwood floors and recessed lighting. An upstairs catwalk overlooks this room. Ther are sliding glass doors on one side that open to the back deck. There is also a wet bar with beverage refrigerator and sink.

Open to the living room is the formal dining room. It has a vaulted ceiling, recessed lighting, hardwood floors and an exterior door opening to the wood deck on the back of the house. There are also two closets in this room.

The kitchen is off the dining room. It has tile flooring, modern style wood cabinets, quartz countertops and a tile backsplash. There is an island with room for bar seating, pendant lights above and recessed lighting on the ceiling. Appliances include two dishwashers, a gas range, warming drawer and microwave. There is also a desk area and walk in pantry. There is a breakfast area with an exterior door opening to the wood deck.

Off the kitchen is the utility room and half bathroom. Both have tile floors and the utility room has a ceiling fan.

The first floor also has two bedrooms, including the primary bedroom suite. It has neutral carpeting, and a ceiling fan. The ensuite bathroom has a double wood vanity, tile flooring, a carpeted walk-in closet with organizing system, and a walk-in tile shower with a glass door.

The first-floor guest bedroom has neutral carpeting and a ceiling fan. It has a walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom. The bathroom has tile flooring, a tiled walk-in shower with a glass door and a double-sized vanity.

An open wood staircase off the great room leads to the second floor and a third bedroom suite. It has neutral carpeting, a ceiling fan and multiple closets along one wall. It also has recessed lighting. The ensuite bathroom has tile flooring, two vanities and a walk-in tile shower with a glass door.

Another open wood staircase leads down to the finished walk out basement. It has a recreation room with tile flooring, a stone floor to ceiling fireplace and recessed lighting. There is a built-in bookcase along one wall and a home theater projector. Sliding glass doors walk out to a covered patio. There is a wet bar with a custom wood cabinetry and recessed lighting and a wine cellar with wood storage and tile flooring. There is a fourth bedroom on the lower level with tile flooring, an adjoining sauna and an ensuite bathroom with tile flooring, a pedestal sink and a tub/shower combination with glass doors. Exterior doors open from this room to the patio.

The basement also has a laundry room, hobby and exercise rooms. The hobby room has carpeting and a closet, and the laundry room has a commercial-sized sink, tile flooring and cabinetry. The exercise room has carpeting and a closet.

There is a wood deck extending across the entire length of the back of the house with metal railings and steps down to the ground level.

The detached four car garage has a studio with vaulted ceilings, a kitchenette, bath and private patio. The kitchen has hardwood flooring that extends into the studio. It has wood cabinets, a dishwasher, wall oven/microwave and French door refrigerator. There is also an island with quartz top and quartz countertops. The entire space has recessed lighting and a wall of windows. The bathroom has hardwood floors, a wood vanity and walk in tiled shower with a glass door. The extensive private paver patio overlooks the house below and the wooded lot.

Upgrades include a roof, exterior paint, main kitchen dishwasher, windows and doors, a newer wood deck and a whole house generator.

Price: $865,000

Contact: Julee Terilli, BHHS Professional Realty, 513-608-9308, jterilli@bhhspro.com