Xenia home, built in 1925, exudes cozy elegance

Built in 1925, the formal entry opens from the enclosed breezeway into a central parlor where three rooms branch off. A formal living room and family room are open to each other with picture windows. Bold floor molding and threshold surrounds are of the natural wood luster. Hardwood flooring fills the living room, parlor and into what is currently set up as a dining room. The dining room or main parlor has a bay-window floor plan and a beautiful corner fireplace with a wooden mantel.

Off the parlor is an eat-in kitchen with a peninsula counter that allows for table seating for four. Corian counters have beveled edges with a hint of wood that matches the hickory cabinetry that fills two walls. A window is above the sink; and the kitchen comes equipped with a dishwasher and range. A small buffet counter is near the peninsula counter and has additional storage above and below the counter. There is an appliance nook and additional cabinetry around the refrigerator nook.

Just off the kitchen is an office or planning nook complete with a desk, drawers, shelves and cabinets. The nook transitions into a hallway that provides access to the full bathroom and ends with a couple of steps down to the mud room and back-door entrance. The full bath offers a walk-in shower and single-sink vanity.

Access to the basement is off the mud room. The basement has the home’s mechanical systems and laundry hook-ups — including a wash tub, a possible workshop or canning area and storage options The basement has a concrete floor and above-grade vinyl windows.

A wide staircase from the foyer wraps up to the second floor as the stairwell has a window at the midway landing. Three bedrooms and a full bathroom are located upstairs. The primary bedroom has two walk-in closets, one of which has built-in organizers while the other is cedar-lined. The smallest bedroom has a walk-in closet, and the middle bedroom has triple windows and a deep step-in closet. This room is currently set up as an upstairs media room.

The full bathroom has a double-sink vanity with built-in shelves and storage nooks. A soak tub has a Corian shelf and surround and is tucked under an angled ceiling. There is a large linen closet and two windows.

XENIA

Price: $299,986

Open House: Dec. 10, 1 – 3 p.m.

Directions: From downtown Xenia, West Main Street to South Detroit Street or U.S 35 to Route 42 to Ledbetter Road, left on South Detroit Street

Highlights: About 1,728 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, built-ins, decorative fireplace, Corian counters, eat-in kitchen, planning area, unfinished basement, gas forced-air furnace, central air conditioning, city water and sewer, oversized 2-car detached garage, concrete patio, extra parking pad, double corner lot

For more information:

Sue Piersall-Hanes

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty

937-672-5146

Website: https://susanpiersallhanes.bhhspro.com