A city of peace: Dayton celebrates 30th anniversary of the Peace Accords

The Richard C. Holbrooke Conference Center at WPAFB's Hope Hotel hosted the Dayton Peace Accords 30th Anniversary Gala and Dayton Peace Prize Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. Former U.S. Ambassador to China, R. Nicholas Burns, the chief spokesperson for the State Department during 1995's Dayton Peace Accords was the keynote speaker and recipient of the Dayton Peace Prize.

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

The Richard C. Holbrooke Conference Center at WPAFB’s Hope Hotel hosted the Dayton Peace Accords 30th Anniversary Gala and Dayton Peace Prize Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. Former U.S. Ambassador to China, R. Nicholas Burns, the chief spokesperson for the State Department during 1995’s Dayton Peace Accords was the keynote speaker and recipient of the Dayton Peace Prize. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
On Nov. 21, 1995, Nick Burns, as spokesperson for the State Department, announced to the world press that the United States had brokered a deal to end the war in the Balkans after weeks of intense negotiations at WPAFB’s Hope Hotel.

“Dayton is a name that is going to live forever in the history books,” Burns said Saturday night after being awarded the Dayton Peace Prize in a ceremony capping weeks of community celebrations of the 30th anniversary of the Dayton Peace Accords.

In today’s Ideas & Voices, contributors discuss the milestone anniversary and the importance of lasting peace.

Executive Director Nicholas Raines gives opening remarks and Salman Rushdie gives his acceptance speech at the Nov. 9, 2025 Dayton Literary Peace Prize awards gala held in the rotunda of the Dayton Arcade. Chris Snyder / CONTRIBUTED

We all can be the peacemakers

The glory of peace – and this is something I think we can forget – the glory of peace does not lie in winning. There is no trophy for defeating an enemy when your weapon is empathy. The glory lies in knowing you’ve done the right thing for someone else. That you’ve expanded the circle of human understanding even by a fraction. That you’ve made one reader, somewhere, see the world through different eyes.

We, together, are the peacemakers ­– writers, readers, and champions for them both. Not because we are perfect, not because we have all the answers, but because we believe in the power of stories to change hearts. Because we understand that every act of reading is an act of faith – faith that someone else’s story matters, that their pain is real, that their joy is worth celebrating.

- Read more from Nicholas Raines, Executive Director of the Dayton Literary Peace Prize Foundation.

On Monday night, 18 students from Bosnia and Herzegovina buzzed with anticipation before making a community presentation in the Eichelberger Forum at the downtown branch of the Dayton Metro Library. Three Bosnian teachers who accompanied the students called the trip “a life-changing experience.” Students and teachers stayed with host local host families during the three-week trip sponsored by the U.S. Embassy in Sarajevo with support from the city of Dayton. CONTRIBUTED

Bosnia and Herzegovina students reflect on Dayton trip: ‘I wanted to meet the city which brought peace to my country.’

The Dayton Peace Accords mean everything to my people and me. It is proof. A belief. A guiding light. No matter how bad a situation gets, no matter how many bad things have to happen and no matter how much pain someone has to endure, there is always a bright light shining at the end of the tunnel. But the accords are also a reminder. A reminder to always and forever honor and remember each and every innocent human life we had lost before reaching peace. It keeps us accountable.

- Read more from students Andrej Buhic and Andrea Jozic

Retired Dayton Daily News staff photographer Jan Underwood: "Once the documents had all been initialed, the other photographers from our staff went back to the office to process and edit film. I volunteered to stay to photograph the rest of the ceremony. With most of the press corps gone, I made my way to a shaky platform on the far right side of the stage to get a better angle. A videographer for one the national television networks cursed at me for the vibration I created when I stepped on the platform. From my new vantage point and with a telephoto lens, I was able to capture a photo of the three presidents isolated from the throng, with Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic (left) lost in thought, looking toward my lens and the other two, Bosnian and Herzegovinia President Alijan Izetbegovic (center) and Croatian President Franjo Tudjman applauding the remarks of one of the speakers. That photo later ran across two pages in Time Magazine to accompany their coverage of the Dayton Peace Accords." JAN UNDERWOOD / STAFF

How the Dayton Peace Accords photo that ran in Time Magazine in 1995 was taken

The day of the signing, I was one of four DDN photographers among the hundreds of journalists covering the event. With all of us and numerous dignitaries from Dayton and surrounding communities, it was a full house to witness this historic event. I didn’t have the best position on the press platform, so it was difficult to get a clean shot of the initialing dais. (The peace agreement was only initialed in Dayton so the official signing could be done later in Paris.) It was crowded with the presidents of the three Balkan states, diplomats from Great Britain, France and the European Union, U.S. Secretary of State Warren Christopher and Assistant Secretary Richard Holbrook, as well as the various aides handling the documents. The atmosphere was solemn, if not grim.

- Read more from retired staff photographer Jan Underwood

