After grandfather’s surgery, Ombudsman assists grandson restore medical coverage

The Ombudsman contacted the staff person at the MCDJFS who was handling the man’s case. The staff person reported that she had called the man and left a message on his voice mail. The message informed him that only one page of the grandfather’s bank statement had been received. She added that a bank statement for his account was required to confirm eligibility. If the account has been closed, then a statement from the bank confirming it was closed would be required. The case activity was within the reinstatement period, so if verification is provided the medical coverage can continue. Otherwise, a new application would have to be made.

The Ombudsman contacted the grandson to confirm that he had received the message and understood clearly what needed to be done. The grandson turned in the statement. Agency staff had a telephone conference with a person at the man’s bank and the medical coverage was resumed.

