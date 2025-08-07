After months of sewage pumping into her yard, Ombudsman helps woman with city drainage system

The Ombudsman contacted the water and sewer department and learned that the repair is a more complicated repair to the sanitary line, involving the removal of a tree and tearing into the street. Initially, the report was that the tree could be removed in a “couple of weeks.” A private drain repair company was contracted to make the repairs once the tree was removed and the city could the perform the work to access the pipe under the street. The owner of the company contacted the Ombudsman to say they understand the severity of the situation, and that there is no unwillingness or opposition to making the necessary repairs. The contractor agreed to go to City Hall the next day to attempt to escalate the situation. In a couple of weeks, the tree was cleared, the city opened up access to the pipe and the repairs were completed. The woman was very pleased to have the mess cleaned away, the problem resolved, and the woman’s life could return to normal.

The Ombudsman Column, a production of the Joint Office of Citizens’ Complaints, summarizes selected problems that citizens have had with government services, schools and nursing homes in the Dayton area. Contact the Ombudsman by writing to us at 11 W. Monument Ave., Suite 606, Dayton 45402, call 937-223- 4613, or by electronic mail at ombudsman@dayton-ombudsman.org.