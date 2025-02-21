After three years of brutal war in Ukraine, what comes next?

Standing with Ukraine in the fight for democracy over authoritarianism

“Since the war began, I have traveled to Ukraine a number of times, witnessing firsthand the stakes of this war and the importance of American leadership. Just last week, I returned from leading the U.S. House delegation to the Munich Security Conference and the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Joint Committee Meeting in Brussels. Our delegation met with President Zelenskyy and NATO Secretary General Rutte where the message was clear: This war is not just about Ukraine – it is about the future of global security, the strength of NATO, and the resolve of the free world in the face of authoritarian aggression.

Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have lost their lives. As Ukrainian soldiers fight valiantly, Russia’s massive defense industrial base quickly resupplies Russia’s military with weapons and munitions. Russia’s military has been joined by thousands of soldiers from North Korea. Putin remains determined to wear down Ukraine and the West through a war of attrition, betting that our support will waver. It must not."

Ukrainians deserve a just peace

“I visited Ukraine twice in 2024, met the people living through this, listened to their stories and prayed with them. The harsh reality of the daily uncertainty is crushing. Will there be heat and light tonight? Can we find food tomorrow ? Will the drones attack if they try to work in the fields or take an injured child to the hospital? They are exhausted and worried about the future, especially concerned about what kind of future they can give their children.

War is always brutal but this has been especially savage. The Russian attacks have not been limited to targeting military assets. They have relentlessly bombed hospitals, schools, churches, power stations and other civilian targets. Their goal seems to be to break the spirit of the Ukrainian people.

Despite the ongoing hardships, the people of Ukraine aren’t ready to give their nation to Russia. They simply want a just and lasting peace, a peace that will give them a chance to reunite with loved ones and rebuild their nation."

The spirit of the Ukrainian people is still very much alive

Life goes on in Kharkiv, but relentless missile attacks forced schools to go underground, and not only schools. Yulia, a concert pianist, will be performing in a subway at an event commemorating the third anniversary of the invasion. She still has 40 students to whom she gives piano lessons online or in her home. Imagine, children are still studying music!

She and I Skype once a week. The mood is bleak in Ukraine. In September, Trump said that the country is “demolished” and “Ukraine’s people are dead.”

Yes, the country is demolished, but the one thing that is not dead is the spirit of the Ukrainian people. The country will not “be Russian some day”, a possibility Trump suggested. It is unacceptable.

