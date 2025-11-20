Bosnia and Herzegovina students reflect on Dayton trip: ‘I wanted to meet the city which brought peace to my country.’

Two of the exchange students share their experiences visiting Dayton and what the Dayton Peace Accords mean to them:

This project has already had a huge impact on my life, and I’m sure it has on my colleagues’ lives as well. There were many preparations for the trip over the past couple of months, including getting to know new people from different cities, countries, and continents. There were some stressful times, a missed flight, lost luggage, sleepless nights, but 21 of us, 18 students and three professors, managed to safely get to Dayton. We have visited many local attractions and museums, met many people, experienced a completely new culture, tried various dishes, and had the chance to deepen our friendships through activities and hangouts. We’ve learned how to work under pressure, meet deadlines, and collaborate with many diverse individuals. Many of our skills have improved, new horizons have been discovered, joys and fears have been shared, and lives and hearts have been touched. There wasn’t a place where I’ve felt unwelcome, and the hospitality and kindness of the people here is definitely something I want to bring with me.

The Dayton Accords mean a lot to me and the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina in general. Those accords ended a war, alleviated the suffering of people whose countries were involved, saved numerous lives, and prevented various crimes. The Dayton Accords show what people are capable of when they unite around a common goal and communicate effectively.

When the idea of going to Dayton was brought up, I knew I had to seize the opportunity. I wanted to meet the city which brought peace to my country, its people, and experience a new culture. Dayton seemed like a great place for the first touch with the USA because of its great history, calming nature, and all the stories I’ve heard about its people and beauty.

Andrea Jozic, is a 17 years old Senior at Gimnazija Livno, Bosnia and Herzegovina, in general studies; she plays volleyball and is a part of her school’s choir and various clubs.

I am endlessly grateful for the opportunity to be part of the Youth Leadership Program. The time spent here in Dayton shaped me in many ways; I got to fully engage with the community by visiting and experiencing everything Dayton offers, from schools and colleges to sports teams, museums, city offices, and more. It taught me what it really means to be part of a community, which, in fact, is what makes a city feel alive. I’ve met so many people, made friends, exchanged experiences, learned, and seen a lot. What I think is most important is applying everything you’ve learned to everyday life and your community.

The Dayton Peace Accords mean everything to my people and me. It is proof. A belief. A guiding light. No matter how bad a situation gets, no matter how many bad things have to happen and no matter how much pain someone has to endure, there is always a bright light shining at the end of the tunnel. But the accords are also a reminder. A reminder to always and forever honor and remember each and every innocent human life we had lost before reaching peace. It keeps us accountable.

Programs such as this are vital for youth, in my opinion. I try to be a part of as many as possible just because of how much they offer in so many ways. From learning to adapt, spending time with so many different types of people, and discovering and accepting cultural differences, to learning in so many different ways. These programs can benefit students in countless ways. And since Dayton is so important to my homeland, applying for this program and coming here was a no brainer. And I do feel both deserving, but also endlessly grateful for being a part of something so special.

Andrej Buhic is an 18-year-old senior in both High school of general studies and High school of music; he is also a youth educator and has worked with numerous organizations.