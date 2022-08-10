COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS: Building a home for our future

Many factors play into housing affordability and a shortage of housing is a key culprit. New housing developments are planned across our region and each one sparks heated debate among residents who will live near them, the developers of these projects and civic leaders who must balance the needs of existing residents with growing the local economy and attracting newcomers.

In Ideas & Voices this month, we’ll be exploring several of these developments and the community dynamics involved in each one. Then, at noon on Aug. 24, we will convene a virtual panel of experts to discuss this boom in local housing developments, how affordable housing options created today will shape our region in the years to come, and the concerns some community members have about these plans.