COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS: Building a home for our future

As rents continue to climb across the region and many local residents find themselves working in occupations that on average do not pay enough for them to afford modest rental units, affordable housing is becoming an increasingly important issue for our communities and communities across the nation.
Many factors play into housing affordability and a shortage of housing is a key culprit. New housing developments are planned across our region and each one sparks heated debate among residents who will live near them, the developers of these projects and civic leaders who must balance the needs of existing residents with growing the local economy and attracting newcomers.
In Ideas & Voices this month, we’ll be exploring several of these developments and the community dynamics involved in each one. Then, at noon on Aug. 24, we will convene a virtual panel of experts to discuss this boom in local housing developments, how affordable housing options created today will shape our region in the years to come, and the concerns some community members have about these plans.
You can watch the Community Conversation on the Dayton Daily News Facebook page.
Community Conversations is a Dayton Daily News series of moderated panel discussions on topics important to the Dayton region. You can watch July’s Community Conversation about reclaiming education, June’s Community Conversation about historically high inflation and May’s Community Conversation about ARPA funding and how it is being used in our region.
About the Author