COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS: Panel will answer your questions about upcoming election

The midterm elections are in full swing and there a number of competitive races whose outcomes will have important consequences for our region. To ensure that you have the best possible information before going into the voting booth, we want to address any questions you might have about the issues and candidates involved.
Dayton Daily News and the League of Women Voters of the Greater Dayton Area will co-host a Community Conversation at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The discussion will be moderated by Community Impact Editor Nick Hrkman will included a panel of political experts ready to answer any questions you may have for the upcoming election.
The Community Conversation can be viewed on the Dayton Daily News Facebook page. Highlights of the discussion will be published in Ideas & Voices on Sunday, Oct. 30.
If you have a question for the panel, please send it to nick.hrkman@coxinc.com or you can ask it during the live broadcast.
Community Conversations is a Dayton Daily News series of moderated panel discussions on topics important to the Dayton region. You can watch September’s Community Conversation about the 75th Anniversary of the Air Force, August’s Community Conversation about affordable housing, July’s Community Conversation about reclaiming education, June’s Community Conversation about historically high inflation and May’s Community Conversation about ARPA funding and how it is being used in our region.
About the Author