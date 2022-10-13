COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS: Panel will answer your questions about upcoming election

Dayton Daily News and the League of Women Voters of the Greater Dayton Area will co-host a Community Conversation at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The discussion will be moderated by Community Impact Editor Nick Hrkman will included a panel of political experts ready to answer any questions you may have for the upcoming election.

The Community Conversation can be viewed on the Dayton Daily News Facebook page. Highlights of the discussion will be published in Ideas & Voices on Sunday, Oct. 30.