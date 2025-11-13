Community planning to make history together with Springfield 2051

Hear from organizers of the project about their hopes for the future of Springfield in today’s Ideas & Voices. You can also share your thoughts in the Springfield 2051 community survey by visiting springfield2051.com/community-survey. The survey closes on Nov. 21.

The phrase “cats and dogs” used to make me think of heavy rain. Since last fall, it’s an instant flashback to an enormous sense of disbelief, frustration and worry about Springfield being affected by a tsunami of misinformation. This was a moment in our history that was profoundly unjust, and with real consequences for our residents, businesses, cultural sites, and, yes, our collective psyche, and after all the incredible progress we have made as a community over the last two decades. True, Springfield is not a pretty little town with a perfect curb appeal. Springfield is gritty, complicated and full of contradictions. It is also magnificent in so many ways, as often manifested through residents’ daily actions to make it better, more livable, and more appreciated by both our own community and our neighbors. Not all partake, but the majority does. Thanks to those who do, Springfield has a hopeful path forward.

- Read more from Marta Wojcik, Director of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Westcott House

For too long, progress has often spoken in the voices of the few. Yet the truest measure of advancement lies in the harmony of many voices, especially those too often unheard. As we chart the next 25 years of growth and revitalization, it is vital that the narratives of our neighborhoods, families and youth be centered, not sidelined.

That’s why Springfield 2051 matters. The planning for Springfield’s future doesn’t begin in 2051, it begins right now. The year 2051 is not a starting line; it is our destination. The choices, conversations and commitments we make today will define the legacy we leave for generations to come.

- Read more from Dr. Raphael Allen, Director of Community Outreach & Engagement for The Springfield Foundation

From a Chamber of Commerce and economic development perspective, the importance of this effort cannot be overstated. Businesses thrive in communities that plan intentionally and invest strategically. Springfield 2051 does exactly that — creating a roadmap that connects the dots between job creation, housing, education, talent retention, and quality of life. By linking economic development goals with community development priorities, this plan ensures that Springfield doesn’t just grow, but grows smartly and sustainably.