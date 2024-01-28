Dayton Daily News announces members of its 2024 Community Advisory Board

The members met for the first time on Jan. 18. Throughout the year, they will provide input and feedback on coverage topics, suggest story ideas, and help the Dayton Daily News hear from many different parts of the community.

“One of the ways that the Dayton Daily News has worked to keep our connection with the community strong is through our Community Advisory Board,” said Ashley Bethard, Editor of Dayton Daily News and Chief Content Officer for Cox First Media. “Our board members have shared incredibly valuable insights, which have helped us identify opportunities to deepen our coverage. We’re grateful for the time and expertise these business and community leaders share with us.”

The Community Advisory Board is part of the Dayton Daily News’ focus on solutions journalism and its dedication to covering critical topics such as ensuring the safety and sustainability of drinking water; how Dayton Public Schools can become more of a positive force for change in the region; what needs to happen for the local and regional economy and workforce to be prosperous into the future; and how we can address longstanding issues around race and equity.

Here are the members of the 2024 advisory board:

Cassie Barlow, President, Strategic Ohio Council for Higher Education (SOCHE)

Doug Barry, President and owner, BARRYSTAFF Inc.

Myra Bozeman, Trotwood School Board President, Sinclair College professor

Phillitia Charlton, Co-owner and founder, Charlton and Charlton & Associates

Reva Cosby, Superintendent, Trotwood-Madison City Schools

Shannon Cox, Superintendent, Montgomery County Educational Service Center

Susan Edwards, President, Wright State University

Anthony Head, Chef and owner, Chicken Head’s restaurant

Sharon Howard, System Director of Community and Government Relations & Site Communications, Premier Health

Shannon Joyce-Neal, Vice President of Strategic Communications, Dayton Development Coalition

Sierra Leone, Poet, local influencer, and creative collaborator

Jan Lepore-Jentleson, Executive Director, East End Community Services

Stephanie Keinath, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, Dayton Chamber of Commerce

Katie Meyer, Executive Director, Downtown Dayton Partnership

Lisa Nicolosi, Attorney, WilmerHale

Patrick Nugent, President and CEO, Dayton Performing Arts Alliance

Tony Ortiz, Senior Lecturer Emeritus, Wright State University; President, El Puente Educational Center

John Parks, Shareholder, Clark Schaefer Hackett

Terry Posey, Partner, Wright Morris & Arthur LLP; Miami Twp. trustee

Erin Rhinehart, Co-managing partner, Faruki PLL

