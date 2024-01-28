Dayton Daily News announces members of its 2024 Community Advisory Board

The Dayton Daily News has assembled leaders from around the area for its 2024 Community Advisory Board, which assists the editorial staff in tackling some of the region’s biggest issues.
For the past six years, the Dayton Daily News has selected a diverse mix of activists, executives, entrepreneurs and industry leaders who have committed to making the community stronger.
The members met for the first time on Jan. 18. Throughout the year, they will provide input and feedback on coverage topics, suggest story ideas, and help the Dayton Daily News hear from many different parts of the community.
“One of the ways that the Dayton Daily News has worked to keep our connection with the community strong is through our Community Advisory Board,” said Ashley Bethard, Editor of Dayton Daily News and Chief Content Officer for Cox First Media. “Our board members have shared incredibly valuable insights, which have helped us identify opportunities to deepen our coverage. We’re grateful for the time and expertise these business and community leaders share with us.”
The Community Advisory Board is part of the Dayton Daily News’ focus on solutions journalism and its dedication to covering critical topics such as ensuring the safety and sustainability of drinking water; how Dayton Public Schools can become more of a positive force for change in the region; what needs to happen for the local and regional economy and workforce to be prosperous into the future; and how we can address longstanding issues around race and equity.
Here are the members of the 2024 advisory board:
- Cassie Barlow, President, Strategic Ohio Council for Higher Education (SOCHE)
- Doug Barry, President and owner, BARRYSTAFF Inc.
- Myra Bozeman, Trotwood School Board President, Sinclair College professor
- Phillitia Charlton, Co-owner and founder, Charlton and Charlton & Associates
- Reva Cosby, Superintendent, Trotwood-Madison City Schools
- Shannon Cox, Superintendent, Montgomery County Educational Service Center
- Susan Edwards, President, Wright State University
- Anthony Head, Chef and owner, Chicken Head’s restaurant
- Sharon Howard, System Director of Community and Government Relations & Site Communications, Premier Health
- Shannon Joyce-Neal, Vice President of Strategic Communications, Dayton Development Coalition
- Sierra Leone, Poet, local influencer, and creative collaborator
- Jan Lepore-Jentleson, Executive Director, East End Community Services
- Stephanie Keinath, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, Dayton Chamber of Commerce
- Katie Meyer, Executive Director, Downtown Dayton Partnership
- Lisa Nicolosi, Attorney, WilmerHale
- Patrick Nugent, President and CEO, Dayton Performing Arts Alliance
- Tony Ortiz, Senior Lecturer Emeritus, Wright State University; President, El Puente Educational Center
- John Parks, Shareholder, Clark Schaefer Hackett
- Terry Posey, Partner, Wright Morris & Arthur LLP; Miami Twp. trustee
- Erin Rhinehart, Co-managing partner, Faruki PLL
- Rob Scott, Kettering Clerk of Courts
