Dayton Daily News staff reflect on NATO event coverage

Speaking with some of the delegates only deepened this sense of wonder. To hear that Dayton is taught in history classrooms to children in other countries, or that it features on travel lists to others, is both humbling and surreal.

The work done by previous generations in Dayton has had ripple effects in places I have never visited and, in some cases, had never even heard of. To witness and participate, even peripherally, in such moments of global significance is a tremendous privilege. Whether it’s history we are proud of or history we must learn from, Dayton continues to be a place where the world comes together in unique and meaningful ways.

- Sarah Cavender, Digital Product Manager

I heard multiple stories from businesses and other organizations about what delegates wanted to try to fully capture the “American experience.” For some, this was a hearty steak and specialty cocktails at Salar. For others, it was a trip to Wal-Mart or an afternoon at a local gun range (not kidding). Still others lit up over seeing local airplane replicas or America’s iconic yellow school buses.

I talked to two Bosnian journalists about their impressions of the Dayton region as they were walking through the Oregon District. Busy, lively streets come with life in Europe, so seeing a stretch of Dayton where people were enjoying the sunshine and breaking bread with one another sparked joy for one of the reporters. And it was a stark contrast from life surrounding the NATO security zone.

What also stands out to me is the sheer significance of Dayton to countries like Bosnia and Herzegovina — to people living in the Balkans, it’s not just an Ohio city, but a symbol of peace. We may be separated by more than 4,000 miles of land and sea from our sister city of Sarajevo, but our histories will also be connected, and that’s so cool to think about.

- Sydney Dawes, reporter

I have never in my life seen that many police officers in one place at one time. For more than a week, the heart of downtown was turned into Fortress Dayton. There had to be hundreds of Ohio police officers from as far away as Toledo (some of the federal agents had cars with Chicago plates). Add to that multiple guard stands, seemingly miles of fencing, mounted units, bomb squads, helicopters and drones circling overhead, and roving motorcycle and bike patrols.

Some residents shared frustration with the closure of several city blocks. Just taking their dog for a walk became a hassle. For every person I spoke to excited about the event, I talked to two who were annoyed by it. The unannounced fireworks didn’t help.

Overall, event organizers seemed pleased that everything was smooth and went according to plan. Attendees seemed to appreciate seeing the Midwest, the birthplace of aviation, and the site of the Dayton Peace Accords; while also busy with the task that brought them here. Among the general public – not counting protesters, many of whom came from elsewhere – opinions seem mixed. Some people tell me the whole thing was a headache and a waste of money, others are proud to show that Dayton can put on a world-class event.

- Josh Sweigart, Investigations Editor

Multiple residents who live in the Dayton area told me that they were surprised that they couldn’t find more national and international news coverage of the NATO assembly. They said the only stories they could find from Internet searches about NATO came from the Dayton Daily News and other local news outlets. They said they were grateful that the newspaper focused a significant amount of resources on these events. But more than a few people asked me why the assembly barely seemed to make a blip on the global media stage, and I don’t really have a good answer for that. As for the delegates, visitors and guests I spoke with, they all said they had a good experience in Dayton. It’s possible they were just being polite, but I got the impression they enjoyed strolling through the Oregon District, hanging out at Riverscape and getting a taste of a Midwest city.

- Cornelius Frolik, reporter

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

I’ll never forget walking into the Winsupply Theatre of the Schuster Center for the NATO opening ceremonies. The outstanding transformation of the space from a performing arts environment to a political backdrop recalling the General Assembly Hall of the United Nations was absolutely breathtaking. The beautiful display of flags onstage representing NATO’s 32 member countries in addition to the throng of tables and sitting arrangements throughout the main floor wonderfully reiterated the pageantry, purpose and magnitude of this historical event for NATO and Dayton.

- Russell Florence Jr., reporter

I think the headline of the week was: “Dayton Daily News reporters are adaptable.” We were able to switch gears, instantly, from interviewing diplomats to chasing protesters and back again, sometimes literally within minutes. We brought readers news and perspectives from Main Street restaurants to Estonian politicians, showcasing images, words and sounds in a way no other outlet could. We broke news and helped deliver the first draft of history.

- Tom Gnau, reporter