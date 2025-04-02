DaytonStrong: ‘Diverse backgrounds coming together’

Editor’s Note: This is part of a weekly series of interviews with Dayton residents asking them what makes our community strong and what we can do to keep it strong.
Tia Clyburn is an enrollment specialist at Sinclair Community College and a small business owner.
Credit: DaytonDailyNews
What makes Dayton strong?
I really believe it’s the people. There’s such a diverse community here, everything from the college areas to the base to everybody who’s been here for years, and I think that all of that diverse background coming together makes the community stronger in every way, really.
How do we keep Dayton strong?
By being open to conversation together, I think we can all learn from each other, from all different walks of life, and that’s what brings us stronger together as humanity in general and also as a community here.
#DaytonStrong
Dayton has been tested.
In 2019, our city witnessed tragedy after tragedy, from an unspeakable act of violence to weathering a literal storm. We faced hate in the form of a KKK rally.
We came together, raising the #DaytonStrong banner as not just a statement of our strength but our commitment to rebuild a better community.
Then followed a national pandemic, economic volatility and much more. We continue to stand strong. From a flood a century ago to the hollowing out of manufacturing or the housing crisis, we aren’t content to persevere; we want to take flight.
So here are the questions we have for you:
1. What makes #DaytonStrong?
2. How do we keep #DaytonStrong?
Your responses will be used in a special reporting project online and in print, celebrating our community and helping us focus on what matters most.
There are many ways to submit responses:
