DaytonStrong: ‘Diverse backgrounds coming together’

What makes Dayton strong?

I really believe it’s the people. There’s such a diverse community here, everything from the college areas to the base to everybody who’s been here for years, and I think that all of that diverse background coming together makes the community stronger in every way, really.

How do we keep Dayton strong?

By being open to conversation together, I think we can all learn from each other, from all different walks of life, and that’s what brings us stronger together as humanity in general and also as a community here.

#DaytonStrong

Dayton has been tested.

In 2019, our city witnessed tragedy after tragedy, from an unspeakable act of violence to weathering a literal storm. We faced hate in the form of a KKK rally.

We came together, raising the #DaytonStrong banner as not just a statement of our strength but our commitment to rebuild a better community.

Then followed a national pandemic, economic volatility and much more. We continue to stand strong. From a flood a century ago to the hollowing out of manufacturing or the housing crisis, we aren’t content to persevere; we want to take flight.

So here are the questions we have for you:

1. What makes #DaytonStrong?

2. How do we keep #DaytonStrong?

Your responses will be used in a special reporting project online and in print, celebrating our community and helping us focus on what matters most.

There are many ways to submit responses:

Shoot a video of yourself, your friends, family or coworkers showing us what makes #DaytonStrong.

Share that video with us and the world through social media. You can tag us @daytondailynews or use #DaytonStrong in your video response on social media.

You can put it in a song, or a poem, or a piece of art. Fill out the form below or email photos and written responses to edletter@coxinc.com.