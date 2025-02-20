DaytonStrong: Hear from Julio Mateo, human rights activist

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

What makes Dayton strong?

I think the only thing that can make Dayton strong is its people. Dayton community members make Dayton strong and especially people who show up and speak up for their neighbors, people who care about what’s going on and and who stand up to protect the human rights of the people around them, of themselves and their families.

I’m very impressed with human rights activists in the region who are fighting for access to health care for tenant rights for a better jail condition alternatives to incarceration and in general just protecting the human rights of people in the region.

How do we keep Dayton strong?

I think we need to invest more in our people and invest more in ways to create ramps for people to participate rather than obstacles. We need to trust our people more and I think we need to invest in creating infrastructure that encourages and and maximizes community participation in public decision-making.

I would love to see a lot more investment in infrastructure for community to actively influence government decisions and things like that. That’s how we keep Dayton strong.

#DaytonStrong

Dayton has been tested.

In 2019, our city witnessed tragedy after tragedy, from an unspeakable act of violence to weathering a literal storm. We faced hate in the form of a KKK rally.

We came together, raising the #DaytonStrong banner as not just a statement of our strength but our commitment to rebuild a better community.

Then followed a national pandemic, economic volatility and much more. We continue to stand strong. From a flood a century ago to the hollowing out of manufacturing or the housing crisis, we aren’t content to persevere; we want to take flight.

So here are the questions we have for you:

1. What makes #DaytonStrong?

2. How do we keep #DaytonStrong?

Your responses will be used in a special reporting project online and in print, celebrating our community and helping us focus on what matters most.

There are many ways to submit responses:

