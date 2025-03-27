DaytonStrong: ‘You don’t get this most other places around the state'

What makes Dayton strong?

The opportunities for people. I moved here in 1980. I didn’t think I was going to be here that long. And here I am, 2025, I’m still here. And I came here because of Beavercreek High School. Jim Place recruited me to be a teacher and an athletic trainer. The jobs, education, health care — you don’t get this anywhere or most other places around the state, and I’ve lived in all parts of Ohio.

How do we keep Dayton strong?

When I first got here there were better jobs, education. I can compare. I was at Beavercreek High School, which was really the top, but it also was at an inner city school, probably comparable to Dayton Public Schools. We really need to address Dayton Public Schools.

There has to be minimum of credentials for who’s in the classroom, We need to have the teacher prep programs step up to the plate and work more collaboratively with these inner-city schools, not just the suburban schools.

The other is livable wages. When I first got here, there was a lot of GM jobs. Those folks had good jobs, had good homes. But as those jobs went away, some of those livable wages are not there anymore. Unfortunately, it also affects education because some of these folks have to work two or three jobs to make what they did back then.

If we’re going to grow this area, there has to be more inventory of affordable housing and safe housing. There are some nice homes in the city of Dayton, but the area may not be as safe or the schools may not be as good to entice people to move here.

#DaytonStrong

Dayton has been tested.

In 2019, our city witnessed tragedy after tragedy, from an unspeakable act of violence to weathering a literal storm. We faced hate in the form of a KKK rally.

We came together, raising the #DaytonStrong banner as not just a statement of our strength but our commitment to rebuild a better community.

Then followed a national pandemic, economic volatility and much more. We continue to stand strong. From a flood a century ago to the hollowing out of manufacturing or the housing crisis, we aren’t content to persevere; we want to take flight.

So here are the questions we have for you:

1. What makes #DaytonStrong?

2. How do we keep #DaytonStrong?

Your responses will be used in a special reporting project online and in print, celebrating our community and helping us focus on what matters most.

