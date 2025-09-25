Finding ways to address youth violence in our communities

Crisis training for young men critical to prepare them for violence they may face

We are partnering with Mark Pohl from The Pohl Group, LLC, a nonprofit organization dedicated to reducing and mitigating the impacts of community violence. This group of former professionals from the FBI and D.O.D. will teach staff and a select group of high school-aged members TACMED training. This collaboration involves training our staff and a select group of high school-aged members in Tactical Medicine (TACMED). This specialized training provides immediate medical care in life-threatening emergencies, often related to active shooter incidents. The urgency of this training cannot be overstated, as each participant will also receive a trauma kit containing essential items such as tourniquets, bandages, and chest seals.

As I learned more about this training, I realized the critical need to offer it to our young men. The reality is that they are significantly more likely to be near a victim of violence in their neighborhoods than in their schools.

- Read more from Monnie Bush, founder & C.E.O. of Victory Project.

Reduce youth violence before it starts with honest conversations in our community

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office has a long-standing history and commitment to supporting programs that educate youth on violence prevention. One such program, the Violence Prevention Project, invites students in Montgomery County schools to express how violence affects their lives through essays and posters. The goal is to reduce youth violence before it starts by encouraging students, parents, and teachers to have open and honest discussions about violence in our community.

This year marked the 35th Annual Violence Prevention Award Ceremony, where the top entries were announced and prizes and awards were given to winners of the contest. This year, there were over 600 entries submitted, making it obvious that violence in our community affects our youth. The winners of this year’s contest will be featured in Prosecutor Heck’s 2026 Violence Prevention Calendar.

- Read more from Victim Witness Division Director Chelsea Sowatskey.

Our work doesn’t just support youth in crisis, we walk with them

Our advocates worked to rebuild trust between mother and son, not just to keep him in the home, but to help him understand his mother’s love and concern. Our team provided personal mentoring and advocacy, family support, school re-engagement, and leadership. By working with the advocates, this young man graduated from high school in 2024. He also graduated from the Equity Center Forklift Certification Program, found work and even purchased his first car.

But his passion was to help other youth like him. He turned his life around and continued to come to our program for support and was so helpful with the other youth that he now is a team member, our Peer Youth Advocate! He is a true leader, and other youth look up to him. Many have watched him come up through the program and seen his transition and now they have hope and can see themselves in a better light.

His story is not just one of survival, it is a story of transformation. Sunlight Village’s programs and services don’t just support youth in crisis, we walk with them, build bridges and celebrate every win — big or small.

- Read more from Robbie Brandon and Robert Mackey II of Sunlight Village.