From the editor: Local elections matter, so act like it

Yet they are still incredibly important.

School board races have become battlegrounds in the larger culture wars over topics such as critical race theory, sex education, and mask or vaccine mandates. School board decisions can have dramatic consequences for the wellbeing and education of the region’s children.

Commission and council races have significant effects on the way local ordinances are shaped and decided, how much taxes you pay and what can (or can’t) be built next door to your home.

Ballot issues such as the renewal of the Human Services levy in Montgomery County or Greene County funding a proposed new jail construction can determine how millions of tax dollars will be spent on services in local communities.

In a time when it increasingly feels like the average American struggles to make a tangible difference in politics, voting in local elections in an off-year becomes even more crucial. Federal politics can seem inaccessible and futile due to special interests, billionaires, “the swamp” or whatever your perceived archvillain might be, but real change is still possible by way of your local ballot.

I would love to be wrong about my turnout prediction. Make your voice heard and vote this Tuesday, Nov. 2.