Hear from Dayton mayoral candidates, supporters about future of the city

Dayton needs proven leadership, collaboration and teamwork

As a former union leader, good-paying jobs that allow you to raise a family are vitally important to me. That is why I am so proud of the economic growth we have seen in Dayton over recent years. We have seen millions of dollars in investment and thousands of new, high-paying jobs from companies like Joby Aviation and Sierra Nevada. These jobs both provide new opportunities for Daytonians as well as give our city the resources to invest in strengthening our neighborhoods.

- Read the full guest column from Mayor Jeffrey J. Mims, Jr.

I am asking Dayton to imagine a future where everyone has a seat at the table

To me, leadership is not about having all of the answers but knowing where to find the expertise; and Daytonians are those experts. Residents know what their community needs and many know creative ways and solutions on addressing those needs. This is the approach I implemented as co-founder of Neighborhoods Over Politics (NOP), a local training and advocacy non-profit, which underscores my commitment to inclusive leadership. In a time of divisive politics at the national and state level, local elections give us an opportunity to recommit to the foundational tenets of our democracy.

- Read the full guest column from Shenise Turner-Sloss

Mayor Mims has been the right leader at the right time for Dayton

The First Floor Fund that offers loans to support and grow small businesses has generated 29 new businesses and more than 100,000 square feet of commercial space. The completion of the Homefull Healthy Living Center offers a full-service grocery and pharmacy, and in a partnership with Kettering Health, a primary care doctor’s office. The city teamwork that has built an improved relationship with police has resulted in a drop in crime statistics. But even these successes don’t let Mims rest easily. He knows there is more work to be done and he’s ready to continue moving forward, to stay on mission.

His detractors point at his age (78) and say it’s time for a change. But change needs a strong foothold and I contend his miles of experience as a multifaceted leader equal maturity and consistency. With him, there’s no guessing. Dayton residents have seen what he and his team have proven.

- Read more from Marsha Bonhart in support of Mayor Mims

Dayton’s future is on the ballot

We are simply not directing resources in a way that serves the health and safety of residents. The lack of tangible results is a scandal for the Mims/Dickstein administration and should be front-and-center to voters as they weigh the candidates for mayor. This evidence should force all of us to rethink our approach to urban renewal because the top-down, trickle-out model is not working. The city needs leadership that understands these dilemmas from the grassroots perspective and nurtures solutions that rise up.

Currently, we do not have the leadership we need in City Hall as we brace for the future. This election is too important to bet on the status quo. For these reasons and many others, we are proud to support Shenise Turner-Sloss for Mayor of Dayton.

- Read more from Destiny Brown and Joel Pruce in support of Shenise Turner-Sloss