Letters to the Editor: January 21, 2023

So, can you, our Ohio elected officials, please go back and do research among the constituents of your districts to better represent the majority?

- Robin Cox, Anderson Township

Not one month since sports betting was legalized in Ohio and the greedy money trolls are threatening UD basketball players because the bettors lost money on a UD game. Way to go Mike DeWine and the Republican majority led Ohio statehouse... you bowed to out-of-state gambling barons and threw Ohio in the sports betting arena with the lions. College sport was never meant to be a casino game of chance. I lived in Las Vegas for 20 years. Gambling destroys everyone involved financially, ethically, and morally.

- John Barlow, Dayton

I have participated in many advocacy groups over the last three years related to home care funding and the same message about there being no money in the budget or state funds to increase home care wages, yet then I read the article about Ohio’s Rainy Day Fund and I think about the thousands of people across Ohio people with disabilities who cannot access authorized home care and I think about my own struggles while living in Riverside and the lack of ability to recruit workers due to low wages and other systemic failures to the home care system. I think about the two hundred day back up plan I was on in 2021. January is human trafficking awareness month. To raise a little awareness about the care crisis, I want to say that the care crisis is so bad in Ohio that people with disabilities have been affected by human trafficking as a result of a lack of investment in home care wages. I was told to look on Craigslist for caregivers after waiting 17 months to contract one home care worker and an inability to find anyone to work for so little wages I became a victim of human trafficking. It infuriates me knowing we have all this money in our rainy day fund but we have ignored the care crisis and put people in harms way. It is time Ohio legislators and our Governor invest in a home care workforce and utilize some of the rainy day funds to increase home care wages.

- Alicia Hopkins, Columbus

A limerick for you:

We finally have a new speaker,

The old one was a long streaker.

Red or blue,

He is way overdue

In the causus view.

- George Brack, Dayton