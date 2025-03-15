Letters to the Editor: Readers react to DEI purge, USAID cuts, Trump and more

Don’t hit the panic button quite yet! It’s only been 45 days since Donald Trump began his second term and he is dealing with a huge agenda for the American people. If we can remove the waste, fraud and abuse from the programs that are truly designed to benefit Americans i.e. Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security the benefits will continue. Veterans, the truly disabled and seniors will not be thrown to the curb! So please stop trying to create unnecessary panic and instead come up with some possible ideas that the Democratic Party hasn’t tried and failed with over the last 40 years.

- Rick Smith, Englewood

As a concerned citizen of Yellow Springs, I am deeply troubled by the recent dismantling of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). This decision not only undermines our nation’s humanitarian efforts but also poses significant threats to Ohio’s agricultural sector and economic vitality. USAID has been instrumental in supporting American agriculture by procuring over 1 million metric tons of food from U.S. farmers in the 2023 fiscal year alone. This partnership has provided a stable market for our farmers, ensuring economic stability and growth. The abrupt cessation of aid jeopardizes this relationship, potentially leading to substantial financial losses for local farmers. Moreover, USAID’s initiatives have historically opened new markets for U.S. exports. Nearly two-thirds of the growth in U.S. goods exports over the past decade was to major USAID partner countries, directly benefiting Ohio’s manufacturing and export industries. The loss of such a pivotal agency threatens to stifle this growth, impacting jobs and the local economy. It is alarming that misinformation and unfounded claims have led to the dismantling of an agency that has served our nation’s interests for decades. Thousands of dedicated American workers have lost their jobs, and our national security is at risk due to diminished global engagement. I urge our community and representatives to stand against this misguided decision. We must advocate for the restoration of USAID to protect our agricultural sector, uphold our economic interests, and maintain our nation’s standing in the world.

- Candace Ann Carlson, Yellow Springs