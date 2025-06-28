Letters to the Editor: Readers react to ICE arrests, abortion bill and more

I am deeply alarmed and outraged by a proposed bill to ban abortion — including in cases of rape or incest — and restrict in vitro fertilization, co-sponsored by two local state legislators: Jonathan Newman and Levi Dean. In 2023, nearly 57% of Ohio voters made their voices unmistakably clear: we overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment to protect reproductive freedom. That includes access to abortion, contraception, fertility treatments, and miscarriage care. What these legislators are now proposing is not just out of step with Ohio law — it’s a direct assault on the will of the people. This bill is cruel, regressive, and dangerous. It shows a blatant disregard for the health, safety, and autonomy of women and families across our state. It’s hard to fathom how any public servant could promote such a reckless policy — one that ignores medical realities and human compassion in favor of a backward political agenda rooted in ideology, not evidence or ethics. This is not the 1950s — or the 1750s. Ohioans have spoken. We will not accept being dragged backward by politicians who believe they can override the democratic process through judicial maneuvers or legislative overreach. Rather than dismantling hard-won rights, these legislators should be focused on the real challenges their constituents face every day: rising housing costs, unaffordable childcare, healthcare barriers, food insecurity, and economic instability. Ohio families need real solutions — not government interference in their most personal decisions. Representatives Newman and Dean were elected to serve the people of Ohio, not to defy them. Respect our vote. Respect our rights. Respect our families. Drop this bill — and move on.

- Jay Zenitsky, Columbus

