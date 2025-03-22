Letters to the Editor: Readers react to images being removed, proposed budget, calls to remove judges

How will health care, food assistance for the poor and social safety net programs be affected by the CR Republican budget cuts? What people are most affected by this proposal? My guess is rural America.

Do the Republican Budget cuts prioritize tax breaks for wealthy individuals at the expense of vulnerable populations? It seems we have tax cuts for the wealthy vs. assistance for the most vulnerable and needy, especially children and those near the poverty line and below.

The CR budget cuts Republicans claim will bring down the national debt. But will it, do that? The Office of Management and Budget assessment of this budget if put in place for 2026 will increase the National debt by $26 trillion over the next ten years.

What are some of the consequences for the government cutting Medicaid for poor and low-income, middle-class citizens? When those in these populations become ill, they will go to emergency rooms at their local hospitals with little or no ability to pay for their care. Who do think will have to make up for the hospitals’ losses?

- Jesse Parete, Vandalia

The article about Warren Davidson and Jim Jordan supporting the easy removal of judges who are ruling against the president show that those congressmen want to end our democracy. With all the actions Trump has already taken show clearly his intent to become a dictator, and the only check left on his quest for complete power is the judiciary. The judges who have ruled against Trump’s illegal and unconstitutional actions are following our laws, not simply disagreeing with him, or “hamstringing him,” as Davidson claims and is lying to us about. Those immigrants rounded up and sent to El Salvador had zero due process to establish that they had done anything wrong, and if all it takes is an accusation by our president to be sent away to prison, any of us could be next if we express our constitutional right to criticize. I think it is Davidson and Jordan who should be impeached for advocating that the president should be able to break the law whenever he wishes, which would confirm him as a dictator.

- Ken Mercurio, Monroe

