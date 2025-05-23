Letters to the Editor: Readers react to NATO event in Dayton, Memorial Day and more

When Virginia and I entered the room at the Hope Hotel we were amazed at the sea of journalists, TV Cameras, and other media outlets from across the world that filled the room. Taking our seats in the gallery, we found headphones which enabled us to dial into the ceremony in various languages.

Watching the accord agreement books being signed by the representatives of the warring parties and by Secretary of State Warren Christopher on behalf of the United States was truly awe inspiring. A wave of pure elation and joy spread across those in attendance knowing that the terrible suffering of millions of people was ending.

In the intervening thirty years of peace in Bosnia, Virginia and I were fortunate to become friends with Azra Kaurin, a Bosnia War refugee from war torn Sarajevo, who with her family had settled in Dayton. Azra became well known in the Dayton region as a food vendor at the Second Street Market serving Mediterranean and European cuisine from her native land. What a small world we all live in here in Dayton!

For the past thirty years, Dayton has meant peace and hope for a better tomorrow. That is truly an anniversary worthy of the celebration.

- Retired Judge Dan Gehres, Dayton

Some people believe we should not oppose NATO’s presence in Dayton, but opposing it is not only a right; it is also a crucial part of a living democracy and freedom of expression.

NATO’s significant military interventions have undeniably shaped its history since World War II, overshadowing its limited peacemaking efforts. While supporters frequently emphasize its role in promoting peace and security, such as the 1994 intervention in Bosnia, the ethical implications of using military force to impose peace on any population cannot be overlooked. The intervention in Bosnia ended the genocide against Muslims, however, under various pretenses, NATO has also contributed to the deaths of tens of thousands of Muslims in regions such as Gaza, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Libya, among others.

Moreover, the current U.S. administration’s coercive policies, which undermine democracies in neighboring countries and violate civil liberties, raise serious questions about NATO’s legitimacy. These actions threaten international peace and hinder essential dialogue, diplomacy, and cultural exchange.

The Dayton city commission, which ends its meetings with the phrase “Peace for All and Hate for None,” must take bold and decisive action to engage our community. Implementing effective strategies to reduce violence is essential for building trust. Including diverse voices in public forums and panel discussions will enrich our understanding and strengthen our collective commitment toward lasting peace within our community.

Genocide and the suffering it cause can be difficult to comprehend. It’s a tragic reminder of humanity’s capacity for both cruelty and resilience. End crimes against humanity in Gaza.

- Youssef Elzein, Dayton

I was a Boy Scout when that was a meaningful part of American life, and I remember lining up for Memorial Day commemorations which helped instill in us an appreciation for those who died defending freedom. I was a Marine in South Vietnam 56 years ago. I was no hero; but I sure knew some and have continued to be at that same annual ceremony which has become more important to me every year. Go to a ceremony this year and let the 21-gun salute and playing of Taps resonate with you as well and please don’t their sacrifice be forgotten or taken for granted.

- Dennis Singleton, Dayton

In my years of ministry, I’ve always believed that faith thrives when it’s free — free from fear, free from interference, and free from politics. That’s why I’m deeply troubled by the bills Congress is considering right now. They might sound harmless — talking about protecting elections or national security — but what they really do is give the federal government the power to decide which churches and faith-based organizations are acceptable. I don’t preach politics from the pulpit. I preach hope, service, and truth. But under these laws, it wouldn’t matter. If someone in Washington decides they don’t like how a church operates — or who supports it financially — that church could lose its tax status, have its resources frozen, or worse. History shows us how dangerous it is when governments start deciding which beliefs are allowed. I never thought we’d face that risk here in Ohio. This isn’t about left or right. It’s about ensuring that no politician, now or in the future, can use federal power to intimidate people of faith into silence. Congressman Turner has stood for religious liberty before. I pray he’ll do so again by rejecting these misguided bills and protecting the freedom that allows churches like mine to serve without fear."

- Dr. Carl Ruby, Senior Pastor, Central Christian Church, Springfield

