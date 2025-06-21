Letters to the Editor: Readers react to Pride Month, No Kings protests

Just so we are crystal clear, I would like that individual to know that in addition to the Pride decorations that are in the Traffic Division, I have had a Pride Flag next to the flag of the State of Ohio for at least the past two years. I will not be removing it. It does not matter to me that he may find this flag offensive. I will not be intimidated into silencing my support for my LGBTQ+ staff members and the LGBTQ+ community. I will continue to use the freedoms provided to me by the United States Constitution to support the LGBTQ+ community in Dayton and across the Miami Valley region.

Happy Pride Month!

- Marty Gehres, Clerk of the Dayton Municipal Court

On Saturday, June 14, hundreds of people celebrated No Kings Day in front of Springfield City Hall at the corners of Fountain and High. I was there with my husband and concerned neighbors. I am writing to thank the Springfield City Police for their presence and support at this rally. One man in a vehicle displaying an American flag and a huge MAGA flag drove by repeatedly, trying to agitate the peaceful crowd. At one point, after he had circulated past us numerous times, this driver was pulled over by two Springfield Police cruisers. At the end of the rally, the police closed off four major downtown streets so we could parade around two city blocks. Every police officer was polite and friendly and made us feel safe. We didn’t need the National Guard and US Marine soldiers at our demonstration, and neither did the protesters in Los Angeles.

- Jo Wilson, DDS, PhD

