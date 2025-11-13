Letters to the Editor: Readers react to Sen. Moreno ‘snooping’, property taxes

I moved to Texas 10 years ago. We have our own creepy Senator Cruz. I am not sure what to think about him now that there is an even creepier Senator from Ohio.

- Walter Pupko, Leander, TX

It has increasingly become my opinion that the Montgomery County Commissioners and the Montgomery County Auditor couldn’t care any less about their residents. There is an Ohio bill, included in the annual budget, that allows a double Homestead Exemption (property tax reduction) to be given to seniors and disabled persons.

This Local (or Piggyback) Option has been adopted by a few counties in Ohio. Montgomery is not one of them. The annual reduction for the Homestead Exemption is around $600, so this Piggyback option would give seniors and disabled persons who now receive Homestead an additional $600 credit to their property taxes. Wouldn’t a $1200 reduction in property taxes give a little help our older and disabled residents?

Why isn’t Montgomery County doing this? I’ve heard the buzz from Karl Keith that it would hurt the school districts. It would not. Schools already receive upwards of 65% funding through property taxes. What about the school districts hurting the property owners for years! Constantly asking for more and more and even more money through levies/renewal levies/bonds, etc? The school districts are notorious for holding parents’ hostage if their levies aren’t voted in by threatening to take away transportation and other necessary programs. And don’t even get me started on libraries. This needs to stop!

School districts need to figure out how to do more with less, just like each of us hardworking or retired residents (on a fixed income) must do every day of our lives because of these never-ending taxes.

My suggestion: Contact your County Commissioners and your County Auditor about this dereliction of their civic duty to their residents.

I certainly will not be voting for any of them when their term is up.

- Carol Ryan, Centerville

