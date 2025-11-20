Letters to the Editor: Readers react to U.S. bombing Venezuelan boats, Medicare gaps

Every act of violence against people is also an act of violence against creation and vice versa. War compromises the health of communities and disproportionately harms the most vulnerable, those who are made poor. If we are to honor the dignity of all life, our national policies must reflect restraint, wisdom, and care for the Earth. Our country and its people deserve leadership guided by moral clarity, environmental stewardship, and a commitment to peace.

- Sr. Edna Hess, Dayton

Support kidney patients by fixing Medicare gaps. In 2017, I had a heart attack, stroke, and was diagnosed with kidney failure. I soon began dialysis, the only treatment besides a transplant for kidney failure. Thankfully, I received a transplant more than three years ago. I may be post-transplant, but I know many who are still on dialysis, including my mother. My sisters and I have been caring for her through her dialysis journey. We couldn’t imagine our mother going through this alone. Yet, many patients don’t have support systems. That’s why we need a system that’s fair and forward-looking, one that doesn’t abandon patients. That’s why I’m advocating for the passage of the Kidney Care Access Protection Act in Congress. It won’t fix everything, but it’s a step in the right direction. If passed, it would help ensure that new, innovative treatments for dialysis patients, like medications for anemia, phosphorus, pruritus, and infection prevention remain fully covered after Medicare’s current short-term payment pathways expire. That would be one less thing to worry about for patients already struggling with dialysis. And for patients who still rely on dialysis clinics, the bill would help those centers get fairer payments from Medicare so they can afford better staffing and services. I urge Congress to support the Kidney Care Access Protection Act and stand with Ohioans who live with kidney disease.

- Porothea Dennis, Dayton

