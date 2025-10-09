Letters to the Editor: Readers respond to Clark County jail replacement, federal shutdown

Other Ohio counties have taken a more open approach. Cuyahoga, Lucas, and Miami Counties held public meetings before selecting sites. Clark County, by contrast, held only an “information fair” — no microphones, no open Q&A, no record of public dialogue. That is not meaningful engagement. This matters because the Limestone site borders established neighborhoods. Property values, quality of life, and even perceptions of safety are at stake. Decisions with this kind of impact demand genuine public involvement, not after-the-fact announcements. I respectfully ask the Clark County Board of Commissioners to take the following steps: 1. Hold a true town hall with microphones and recorded Q&A so concerns can be heard publicly. 2. Publish the full site-selection matrix, including all sites considered — especially county-owned properties — and the criteria used. 3. Commit to a short pause on site actions until the town hall is held and the materials are released. 4. If the Limestone site remains under consideration, define mitigations such as buffers and a neighborhood impact fund to offset long-term effects. Clark County residents are not opposed to progress. We want a process that is transparent, fair, and respectful of the communities most directly affected. By pausing now to take these steps, the Board can move forward with the public’s trust. – Dan Freeman, Possum Woods As Congress again failed to pass a budget or continuing resolution by September 30 — the end of our fiscal year — the federal government is now in its 21st shutdown since 1976. This isn’t just gridlock. It’s a symptom of systemic failure.

In just ten short years, our national debt has doubled from $18.5 trillion to over $37 trillion. Interest payments now consume 13% of all federal spending, making them the second-largest item in the budget. This trajectory is unsustainable and dangerous.

Let’s be honest: Washington won’t fix itself. The only constitutional remedy left is an Article V Convention of States — a process that empowers state legislatures to propose amendments that restore fiscal discipline and federal accountability.

It’s time to act. We must:

Require a balanced federal budget

Impose term limits on Congress and federal agencies

Rein in unchecked federal power

These reforms aren’t partisan — they’re patriotic. They reflect the will of the people and the principles of self-governance. But they require courage and commitment from citizens and state leaders alike.

Nineteen states have already called for a Convention of States. Ohio should join them. In a recent poll, 76% of likely Ohio voters supported this effort. With 15 more states needed to reach the required 34, the time to act is now.

— William Scott, Dayton

