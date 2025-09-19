Letters to the Editor: Readers write about racism, light pollution

I have attended book discussions of Wright Thompson’s The Barn session at Sinclair. They are powerful, hard to attend, but so good for the soul. You may recognize the author who is a senior writer for ESPN, known for his insightful sports journalism and compelling narratives. Thompson’s writing style is much like Dayton’s own Tom Archdeacon, who shares in-depth sports stories full of cultural and historical context about local athletes in The Dayton Daily News — in other words, Thompson’s writing is easy to read and hard to put down once you begin.
In The Barn, Thompson goes back to his home turf in Mississippi to learn about something that was “swept under the rug” for decades. Through meticulous research, interviews, and site visits, Thompson discovers the truth about the barn where Emmett Till was murdered in 1955. Thompson seamlessly weaves the complicated history of that barn and its surrounding land into a story that needs to be told and never forgotten.
Burying the past does not make it go away. Yes, it is hard to read and digest the actions of our ancestors, but that doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be done. Americans must embrace ALL of our heritage — the good, the bad, and the ugly — if we are to continue as a democracy. Since World War II, Germans have made a point to incorporate their ugly Nazi descendants into their history books and culture because they fear those powerful monsters will return to destroy and kill again. America needs to do the same — we will never heal until we expose our country’s oldest, deepest, and festering wound. The Barn offers an opportunity to begin a conversation towards healing our country of the racism that is tearing us apart. Wright Thompson will be at Sinclair on September 25 to discuss his research and answer questions about the book. You can register free on Sinclair’s website. Thank you to Michael Carter, Senior Advisor to the President of Sinclair, for offering our community this opportunity.
- Leigh Ann Fulford, Dayton
We all were told to be afraid of the dark. That’s why the world is polluted with artificial lighting. It’s all in the name of security — when we light up the world, we’re keeping away everything bad! Well, the only time I was robbed, it happened in broad daylight. And those auto dealerships that light up their lots like it’s Las Vegas? My friend’s car was stolen in one. A 2015 study published in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health highlighted just how ineffective streetlights were at preventing crime and the Chicago Alley Lighting Project found a correlation between brightly lit alleyways and an increase in crime. Outside of doing nothing to stop crime, multiple studies have artificial light at night listed as a suspected risk factor for some cancers. Conservationists have also highlighted the many ways artificial light disrupts and damages ecosystems. Light pollution is not a hard issue to solve. All it takes is four actions: 1. Turn off unnecessary lights. 2. Put away the spotlights (What’s so special about your tree that it needs to be spotlit?) 3. Get fully shielded fixtures that target light down, not up. 4. Get motion-activated lights, so you only use light when you need it. It’s less expensive!
- Elizabeth Schumacher-Berger, West Carrollton
Credit: JIM NOELKER
Credit: JIM NOELKER
Interested in submitting a letter to the editor? Email your submission to edletter@coxinc.com.
What makes a good Letter to the Editor?
Our Letters to the Editor are generally collected and published once a week, based on the volume and quality of submissions we receive. Letters to the Editor are short, focused submissions that quickly address a single topic. They can run up to 250 words in length.
Letters to the Editor can respond to specific issues in stories we’ve reported, other contributed columns or syndicated columnists. They’re a quick and easy way to add your perspective to the discussion of any topic.
Learn more about how to get involved with our Ideas & Voices section.