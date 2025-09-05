Letters to the Editor: Readers write about unions, racial justice

President Donald Trump campaigned on making life better and more affordable for working families, and I’m sad to say that his administration has not delivered on these promises. Instead, we have seen funding slashed for schools, healthcare, child care and more — while handing tax breaks to the ultra-wealthy.

Our family members and communities will be sicker, hungrier and poorer. We deserve so much better.

Whether it’s peacefully protesting with our neighbors and co-workers in the streets, forming a union at our workplaces, or engaging with elected officials in Congress, let’s work together to fight for the future that all workers deserve.

- Alice Ross, Oxford In his last will and testament, John Randolph of Roanoke, Virginia freed all his enslaved workers — 383 men, women and children. His will also provided resources to acquire property for them to farm in Ohio, supposedly a free state. His executor purchased 3,200 acres for the families in Granville and Marion townships in Mercer County.

On July 5, 1846, after traveling 600 miles to Cincinnati and from there to the canal port in New Bremen, these families were prevented from getting off the boat. Unable to land and claim their properties in Mercer County, they retreated to Piqua, where they were reluctantly permitted to occupy some land on the east side of the Miami River. Nearly 180 years later their descendants live in Miami and Shelby counties, and throughout southwestern Ohio and beyond.

Saint Charles Center is partnering with the National Afro-American Museum & Cultural Center of Wilberforce, Ohio, to host on site FREED WILL, The Randolph Freedpeople from Slavery to Settlement from Sept. 9 to Oct. 8. The Archdiocese of Cincinnati invites you to a Holy Year Pilgrimage for Racial Justice at Saint Charles Center, 2860 U.S. 127, Carthagena, Ohio on Saturday, Sept. 13, from 2-4 p.m. This is sponsored by the Anti-Racism Task force of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, Miami County and Mercer County Partners.

- Fr. Tom Hemm, Carthagena

