Letters to the Editor: Saturday, May 11, 2024

The UAP issue is not merely a matter of sensationalism or speculation; it raises important questions about national security, technological advancements, and potential implications for our understanding of the universe. By dismissing or trivializing this matter, Representative Turner is doing a disservice to his constituents and the broader public discourse.

Furthermore, the recent report released by the U.S. government on UAP sightings underscores the need for serious consideration and further investigation into these phenomena. Instead of fostering genuine dialogue and inquiry, Representative Turner’s remarks seem to contribute to a culture of skepticism and ignorance surrounding the topic.

- Jason Waite, Huber Heights

What has become of our society? It used to embody at least a modicum of decorum and sensitivity. We now have a situation where it is acceptable to bombard citizens (including impressionable children) with commercials for products that purport to “reduce your crotch odor score” (Lume), Make you “smell better naked” (Mando) and provide a “supportive place where your b---s can be themselves without judgement” (Ball Hammock).

Far be it from me to be judgmental, but are these examples of the decorum our forefathers envisioned? I think not. If these examples were not enough, we now find ourselves the daily recipients of the tawdry details of sexual allegations in a “hush money” trial involving an ecdysiast, a playmate, a president, and a publisher. This is beginning to look like a “Clue” game, where instead of the solution being “Colonel Mustard in the library with a candlestick”, it could well turn out to be “The stripper in the bedroom with the Pecker.” I’m just saying.

- Kevin Geraghty, Centerville

Chamber of Commerce president Chris Kirchner’s piece in last Sunday’s paper is a diatribe in unashamed, complete support of business management with no thought to employees. Even the headline states as fact a single unsupported report of an estimate by a single business, and Mr. Kershner extrapolates that to 19,000 Dayton area businesses ... further bemoaning the “constant assault on businesses’ freedom” ... again with no data or source. The $2.2 million that that one business will “lose” is in reality money that employees would be paid for extra hours of work performed. Surely the Chamber should realize that all commerce is carried out by employees, under the direction of management and owners. Yes, there’s an issue, and it should be discussed, but a one-sided exaggerated diatribe by one of those involved in the discussion does not help.

- David Shumway, West Carrollton