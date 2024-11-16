Letters to the Editor: Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024

I voted and climate change is a priority issue for me. I am urging our lawmakers to do as much as possible while they are in office during the remaining weeks of the year. Safeguard the investments in US jobs and domestic energy production and our national security for the long run. The Inflation Reduction Act is already helping to bring good high paying jobs to Ohio. I’ve benefited from the tax incentives in the IRA which helped me buy an electric car and change out our 30-year old furnace and air conditioner with a heat pump. These significant benefits for citizens need to be safeguarded. A fickle government that might change climate policy would be bad for the economy, bad for US businesses, and bad for US citizens. Back in 2012 the US military published the Climate Change Adaptation Roadmap, which stated that, “Climate change is expected to play a significant role in the DOD’s ability to fulfill its mission in the future.” That future includes threats to national security due to conflicts over resources like food and water, effects of rising sea levels, extreme heat and extreme weather events. We’re already seeing these issues, which are not going to go away by ignoring them. I also urge lawmakers, including Congressman Mike Turner, to make addressing climate change a priority when they take office in January. Lack of consistency on climate change is bad for the economy. US businesses need predictability and reliable markets. Support policies that protect our environment and help us shift more swiftly to renewable energies so that generations of US citizens can benefit from our foresight.

- Amy Brown, Dayton

After one week of Donald Trump being elected again to the presidency we now have a good idea of what his presidency will be, not only for our country but for world. Leadership is an awesome responsibility especially as the President of the United States. Let me give you a comparison that maybe relates more to our working class of citizens. I am a retired air traffic controller/supervisor. Yearly we would have new controllers come on board and air traffic controllers train the newest class when they enter the profession. It was the responsibility of experienced controllers and supervisors to make absolutely sure that a new controller have the ability and understand the responsibility they will have to the people that board an aircraft, that their flight will be safe to their destination. For more than 30 years I always provided that safety to each and every flight that I worked and controlled to their destination. Now compare that to a President of the United States. Our President has an unconditional responsibility to our constitution and the safety of our citizens, first — not to oneself. We live in a democracy that thrives on freedom that our constitution speaks to everyday of it’s existence. We should all be cognizant of our shared responsibility.

- Rick Hartley, Miamisburg

The Protect All Students Act is the stupidest action yet. Voters should be worried about the lethality of guns and voting for gun control, not trans kids in restrooms. Guns are the issue if one is actually interested in students’ safety. PASA is yet another destructive, hateful, and inhumane bill. I hope Gov. DeWine does not sign it.

- Gloria Doan, Centerville