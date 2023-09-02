Letters to the Editor: Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023

Ohio Medicaid has been taking homes from people whose deceased loved ones have actually paid for them in order to repay their Medicaid bills. Instead of setting humane rules, communicating those Medicaid rules clearly, and figuring out a reasonable amount to recover, Ohio takes the whole homestead from the grieving family. Can it get any more cruel than that? This is so short-sighted. Ohio Medicaid, making extended family homeless through no fault of their own, increasing the need for more social services to help these poor people. Not very smart. And especially cruel. Ohio Medicaid should be ashamed for kicking people when they’re down and making poor people poorer. Ohio has a rainy day fund of some $3.5 billion, yet somehow rationalizes this theft of property from low-income people.

- Molly Bordonaro, Beavercreek

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

I am very disappointed with Mike DeWine and his actions toward retired teachers in not receiving the cost of living increase. As it is well known the cost of everything is increasing and teachers salary do not meet the price of inflation. I heard on the news on Aug. 30 that Special Education Teacher positions are hard to fill, partially due to low pay in the field of teaching. I am very disappointed and outraged on this decision of no cost-of-living increase. My support of Mike DeWine is not favorable as the governor of Ohio. As a matter of fact, I haven’t been supportive of his administration. He needs to acknowledge teachers’ hard work with the pay increase to accomplish.

- Ruby Byrd, Dayton