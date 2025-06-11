MARCANO: Colindres case highlights arbitrary unfairness of immigration system

While the nation sees the images of cars aflame in Los Angeles, the above scene describes what happened outside the Butler County Jail last week. Protestors assembled to support Emerson Colindres, a 19-year-old graduate of Western Hills High School, who was detained on June 4.

His case highlights the arbitrary unfairness of the immigration system.

Colindres was arrested at the Blue Ash, OH., immigration office, a now common ICE tactic, when he went for his check-in.

On one hand, his case seems straightforward. He went to school, found a job, played soccer with a local team, and became a part of the local community.

But details matter.

He and his family came into the country illegally from Honduras in 2014. The mother, citing gang violence, applied for asylum, but her application was denied, and her appeal was rejected. Finally, in February 2024, the U.S. Court of Appeals, Sixth Circuit, denied her request to review her case. The family has to leave the country within a month, WKRC reported.

It took 10 years before the court of appeals ruled, and that’s way too long. Any immigration reform needs to include an expedited review system that determines whether people who seek permanent residency can stay. Families put down roots in 10 years, and it’s reasonable to debate whether it’s morally right to destroy their new life.

On the other hand, the law’s against them. The system heard the case and denied Colindres and his family asylum. The system worked, like it or not.

They have to go back.

Here’s where the unfairness comes in. Earlier this month, federal officials released Ming Li Hui, a mother of three U.S.-born children who illegally arrived from Hong Kong in 2004.

A waitress well-liked in the community, Hui faced deportation until her small conservative rural Missouri farming community threw a fit. One resident, interviewed by the New York Times, said: “I voted for Donald Trump, and so did practically everyone here. But no one voted to deport moms. We were all under the impression we were just getting rid of the gangs.”

That’s going to be Trump’s Achilles heel. People overwhelmingly support removing criminals. But the stories coming from liberal and conservative press alike are starting to make people’s stomachs turn.

The Wall Street Journal has a frightening account of how the White House ordered ICE to do whatever it takes to increase arrest counts. These officers often show up, masked, don’t announce who they are, and drag people away with no mention of warrants.

Butler County is Trump country, with 63% of those who voted casting ballots for the president. Now, some of those voters want Colindres and his family to get the same consideration afforded to Ming Li Hui. These protestors understand the law but, like millions across the country, will see morality first.

Americans have a long history of protesting. Whether it was civil rights, Vietnam, or George Floyd, people will hit the streets when they see injustice. If history is an accurate guide, protests result in change.

Sadly, any change will likely be too late for Emerson Colindres.

Ray Marcano’s column appears on these pages each Sunday. He can be reached at raymarcanoddn@gmail.com.