MARCANO: Questions and hopes for 2023

I don’t do New Years’ Resolutions because they’re too easy to break.
I’d like to lose 10 pounds, but I can’t give up sweets. My wife makes this tremendous yellow cake with chocolate icing that makes me drool at the thought. I tell myself I should eat healthier, but a piece of broiled chicken with veggies doesn’t sound as good as the occasional cheesesteak and onion rings.
I’m not alone. Heading into 2022, just 29% of Americans said they would make a New Year’s resolution, according to a poll by CBS News. Americans resolved to lose weight, improve their finances, spend more time with loved ones and enjoy life more, all terrific goals that most Americans won’t reach. Inc., the business magazine, says 91% of Americans who make resolutions won’t achieve them.
So, no resolutions for me, but I have New Year’s questions and hopes. Some of the questions:
- Will Ohio lawmakers try to push through a heartbeat bill that essentially bans abortion after about 6 weeks, or will they note the country’s mood and pass something more moderate? Lawsuits have stopped lawmakers from implementing the bill for now. (My guess: If lawmakers overcome the court challenges, they’ll want Ohio to be as restrictive as possible.)
- Will lawmakers seek to further trample on Ohioans’ rights by making it harder for citizens to get constitutional amendments on the ballot? (Probably?)
- Will the Cincinnati Bengals make it to the AFC championship game? (I think they will. If they win, they should be Super Bowl favorites.)
- Will the Cincinnati Reds finish near the bottom in baseball attendance again this year? (Yes, they were 24 out of 30 in the 2020 season, and the team isn’t any more inspiring this coming season).
- Will Dayton’s local beer brewery boom continue? (There’s bound to be a shakeout at some point, right?)
- Which of these issues will be the most important for the city of Dayton leaders in 2023 — crime, poverty, or healthcare? (Poverty should be because data shows it’s linked to crime).
- Will we have a recession in ‘23? (Everyone’s guessing. No one knows).
- Will interest rates trend down? (It looks that way, but at what cost to the economy?)
- Will lawmakers toughen a bill to reduce distracted driving and save lives? (Nine people died on Miami Valley roads in a matter of days this December, and authorities say distracted driving plays a role in a large number of wrecks. What other proof do you need to show we need the toughest measures possible?)
And here are a few of the hopes:
- Guns now kill more young people (ages 1 to 24) than automobile accidents. I hope that’s enough to start, in some quarters, a serious legislative discussion that can respect the Second Amendment while putting in place common-sense reforms most Americans can support. Instead, we’ll likely get talking points and hyperbole as we bury more children.
- I hope lawmakers devise a plan to help local newspapers stay afloat. All communities need strong newspapers to keep citizens informed of issues in their community. No newspaper means no information and no checks and balances. That’s bad for democracy.
- I hope a small number of Republicans and Democrats have regular and meaningful conversations about their views and how they might find common ground. These discussions happen more than we know and aren’t well publicized. We need to keep the momentum.
- I hope to hear from more of you as I think about columns for 2023. I find your ideas and feedback valuable. The more, the better.
- I hope I can be better.
Ray Marcano’s column appears on these pages each Sunday. He can be reached at raymaranoddn@gmail.com
