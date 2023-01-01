MARCANO: Questions and hopes for 2023

I’d like to lose 10 pounds, but I can’t give up sweets. My wife makes this tremendous yellow cake with chocolate icing that makes me drool at the thought. I tell myself I should eat healthier, but a piece of broiled chicken with veggies doesn’t sound as good as the occasional cheesesteak and onion rings.

I’m not alone. Heading into 2022, just 29% of Americans said they would make a New Year’s resolution, according to a poll by CBS News. Americans resolved to lose weight, improve their finances, spend more time with loved ones and enjoy life more, all terrific goals that most Americans won’t reach. Inc., the business magazine, says 91% of Americans who make resolutions won’t achieve them.