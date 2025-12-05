Montgomery County Jail deaths prompt calls for oversight, systemic reform

In today’s Ideas & Voices, contributors discuss the importance transparency, oversight and what should be done to address the conditions at the Montgomery County Jail.

At this moment, I am calling on each of these oversight bodies to fully exercise their authority, conduct comprehensive reviews, and share their findings with the public. This is about ensuring that every system responsible for the safety of people in custody is functioning the way it should. Families deserve that level of accountability, and so does the community.

I will continue to support every effort to promote transparency, strengthen oversight, and pursue any improvements recommended by the agencies charged with monitoring jail operations. My thoughts and prayers remain with the families, and I am committed to honoring their loss through action.

After securing a $7 million settlement — the largest in Montgomery County’s history — for the death of 25-year-old Christian Black, I am often asked whether this represents “justice.” The truth is uncomfortable: a check that large confirms the magnitude of the County’s failure, but it does not fix the policies, culture, or oversight breakdowns that killed him.

Christian died from mechanical and positional asphyxia after being pepper-sprayed, tased, restrained, placed in a spit hood, and denied adequate medical care. His death was ruled a homicide, yet no officer was indicted. The County paid millions to Christian’s family, while continuing to operate — and now fund — the same system that allowed his death.

According to recent reporting, County officials are now allocating millions in jail-related spending, sparking debate about transparency and oversight in how taxpayer dollars are used. Money is being moved; what’s missing are the reforms that would have saved Christian’s life.

