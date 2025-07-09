Ombudsman aids in sidewalk repair to fix safety issue

Both pieces had sunk about two inches, which created a trip hazard. The man requested the Ombudsman’s help in getting the situation improved.

The Ombudsman drove by the property the next day to examine the sidewalk and to take some photos. The homeowners of 30 years were at home, and so there was an opportunity to speak in person about the state of the sidewalk.

The Ombudsman then contacted a staff member in the civil engineering department and shared the pictures and shared the complaint. The staff person agreed to send out someone to look at the sidewalk.

The homeowner called the Ombudsman to report that an engineer was planning to come out and to repair the sidewalk in the next two or three weeks.

The Ombudsman followed up by calling the homeowner. The call was returned, and the homeowner stated that the sidewalk had been replaced.

In addition, the repair staff planted grass seed, which was growing very nicely. The man closed by adding he would give the Ombudsman “three thumbs up” for our service.

