Ombudsman assists Dayton resident with blighted home in neighborhood

They have learned that the title to the property is in the name of the deceased widow since 2005 and a daughter has been receiving citations and legal orders in recent years.

The Ombudsman intervened and contacted the city housing inspection. There were existing legal orders, so the city took action to secure the property and remove some of the existing overgrown vegetation.

The Ombudsman then learned that the property was sold at sheriff’s sale, so there is now a new owner, and the neighbors who initially contacted the Ombudsman were pleased to report that activity at the property now indicated work toward rehabilitation. They were pleased that this long-neglected property was now on the way to improvement.

