Ombudsman assists father with Medicaid benefits transfer

The Ombudsman sent an inquiry to the MCDJFS on the man’s behalf. The response was that the children are currently in a “pending” status and cannot be removed from their mother’s case due to the expiration of her certification period. It was explained that the children will officially transition to the father’s case beginning at the first of next month.

The Ombudsman reported the reason for the delay to the father. He was grateful to learn that the transfer was in process. The Ombudsman followed-up to ensure that the transfer did take place.

The Ombudsman Column, a production of the Joint Office of Citizens’ Complaints, summarizes selected problems that citizens have had with government services, schools and nursing homes in the Dayton area. Contact the Ombudsman by writing to us at 11 W. Monument Ave., Suite 606, Dayton 45402, call 937-223- 4613, or by electronic mail at ombudsman@dayton-ombudsman.org.