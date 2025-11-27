Ombudsman assists man with Greater Dayton Premier Management housing eligibility issue

The Ombudsman went to the manager of the housing program about the man’s documents, the manager reviewed the file and determined that all the documents had been received and prepared a memo stating that no hearing need take place. She communicated this to the hearing officer and so the hearing was cancelled.

The man was most grateful for the Ombudsman’s assistance.

