Ombudsman assists man with Greater Dayton Premier Management housing eligibility issue

Editor’s note: The Dayton Ombudsman Office provides weekly columns to the Dayton Daily News to bring awareness to issues it sees in the community.
A man contacted the Ombudsman with a complaint about the Greater Dayton Premier Management concerning his recertification for housing eligibility. The man is scheduled for termination for non-compliance with the program because he did not turn in all his paperwork. A hearing about his termination had already been scheduled. The man insisted he had turned in all the documentation required. He has made several attempts to find information about the hearing and has not received any response. He asked the Ombudsman for intervention.
The Ombudsman went to the manager of the housing program about the man’s documents, the manager reviewed the file and determined that all the documents had been received and prepared a memo stating that no hearing need take place. She communicated this to the hearing officer and so the hearing was cancelled.
The man was most grateful for the Ombudsman’s assistance.
The Ombudsman Column, a production of the Joint Office of Citizens’ Complaints, summarizes selected problems that citizens have had with government services, schools and nursing homes in the Dayton area.
