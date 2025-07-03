Ombudsman assists man with income tax return, Taxpayer Assistance Program

Editor’s note: The Dayton Ombudsman Office provides weekly columns to the Dayton Daily News to bring awareness to issues it sees in the community.
A man contacted the Ombudsman Office several months ago to ask for help with his federal income tax return. The man filed an amended tax return in May 2024 with the help of a staff person at the Taxpayer Assistance Program. He had received no notification in October of 2024, so he spoke to a supervisor at the Taxpayer Assistance Program (TAP), who recommended that he re-submit his return with a few changes. He did as she suggested in October of 2024. In February of this year, he called the TAP and learned that his return was in processing. He called several times thereafter and his calls were not returned. He contacted the Ombudsman with the hope that we could get some clarity about how much longer he would have to wait.
The Ombudsman sent an email to the Taxpayer Advocate Program on the family’s behalf. The man emailed the Ombudsman to report that he had received a letter promising the TAP would be in contact with an update in one month. Within the month, the man contacted the Ombudsman to report that he had received his check. The man expressed his gratitude for our intervention and follow-up on his behalf.
The Ombudsman Column, a production of the Joint Office of Citizens’ Complaints, summarizes selected problems that citizens have had with government services, schools and nursing homes in the Dayton area. Contact the Ombudsman by writing to us at 11 W. Monument Ave., Suite 606, Dayton 45402, call 937-223- 4613, or by electronic mail at ombudsman@dayton-ombudsman.org.
About the Author