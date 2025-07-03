Ombudsman assists man with income tax return, Taxpayer Assistance Program

Editor’s note: The Dayton Ombudsman Office provides weekly columns to the Dayton Daily News to bring awareness to issues it sees in the community.

A man contacted the Ombudsman Office several months ago to ask for help with his federal income tax return. The man filed an amended tax return in May 2024 with the help of a staff person at the Taxpayer Assistance Program. He had received no notification in October of 2024, so he spoke to a supervisor at the Taxpayer Assistance Program (TAP), who recommended that he re-submit his return with a few changes. He did as she suggested in October of 2024. In February of this year, he called the TAP and learned that his return was in processing. He called several times thereafter and his calls were not returned. He contacted the Ombudsman with the hope that we could get some clarity about how much longer he would have to wait.